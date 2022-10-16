The Choir Of St. John's in Cambridge Appoints Stephen Darlington MBE as Interim Director of Music

St. John's College, Cambridge, has appointed one of the UK's leading choral conductors, Stephen Darlington, as interim Director of Music for The Choir of St. John's. Admired for his long, successful tenure at Christ Church, Oxford, Darlington begins his post in January 2023 while the Choir awaits the naming of a permanent Director of Music.

In addition to his leadership at Christ Church, Stephen's distinguished career includes previous posts as Master of the Music at St Alban's Abbey and Artistic Director of the world-famous International Organ Festival. Since retirement from Christ Church, Darlington has continued his schedule of conducting engagements with choral festivals and workshops as well as solo organ performances in the UK and abroad.

Earlier this year in the USA, he led the Baltimore Boychoir Festival (Maryland) and Furman Church Music Conference (South Carolina). On October 20 he plays a solo recital for Merton College, Oxford, on the Dobson Organ. In 2023, he plays the Poulenc Organ Concerto and Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 with Nürnberg Symphony Orchestra and reprises the Poulenc for St. Martin-in-the-Fields with the Oxford Philharmonic.

Dean of the Chapel at St. John's, the Rev'd Dr. Mark Oakley, expressed his delight at the appointment: "Stephen is an exceptionally experienced choral director and I know that the Choir, College, and our congregations, will all benefit from his skill, wisdom and warm humanity."

Stephen is an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music, Fellow of the Royal School of Church Music and Honorary Canon of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford. He was awarded an MBE by HM Queen Elizabeth II in the 2019 New Year Honours List.

Stephen is represented by JEJ Artists in North America.