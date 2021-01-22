The Casting Directors' Guild Announces New Committee Members, and Formalisation of Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Group

The Casting Directors' Guild is delighted to announce two new committee members, Jane Anderson and Stuart Burt, and the formalisation of an Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) working group, to promote and prioritise these values in the casting profession, both within the Guild itself, and the work of its members.

On the central committee, Jane Anderson and Stuart Burt join ongoing members Victor Jenkins (Chair), Jessica Ronane (Vice Chair), Andy Brierley and Kate Ringsell.

The EDI Group (Equality, Diversity & Inclusion) was started two years ago on an informal basis, to seek out ways to be proactive in promoting these values within the casting profession. The group has now been formalised, consisting of twelve CDG members taking on varying areas of responsibility. Some of the bigger projects they have underway include:

Creating a paid casting internship for people who are currently under-represented

Professionally auditing audition spaces for accessibility

Initiating a system of diversity data monitoring within the CDG

Meet and greet events for D/deaf and disabled actors to meet casting directors

Increasing representation in the CDG's social media output

Finding ways to help members understand and encourage the use of sensitive terminology in regards to different identities

The EDI are working alongside the CDG committee to update the Guild's Code of Conduct, and have built working relationships with the Personal Managers Association (PMA)'s Diversity Group, and the Independent Commission for Race Equality launched by Equity.

Victor Jenkins said: "I am proud to be heading into my 4th year as Chair of the Guild, and I'm very excited to have Jessica Ronane as Vice Chair, and a committee made up of fellow experts in our field.

The very nature of our jobs means that our work happens away from the public eye, behind the camera, in the wings, ensuring that the artists we work with have safe, private spaces to create. That being said, as our industry grows and changes, the Casting Directors' Guild renews its commitment to being as accessible, transparent, and accountable as possible. We are living through a time of great change and we feel fortunate, as a front facing organisation, to be charged with steering our working practices for the benefit of all.

With all that in mind, we look forward to a productive, busy & restorative year."

The third annual CDG Casting Awards in partnership with Spotlight will take place on Tuesday 16 February 2021 during an online ceremony, to recognise casting achievements across Film, TV, Theatre and Commercials from the last year.