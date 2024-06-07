The Brit Fest Main Stage Timings Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are just four weeks to go until the North West's The Brit Fest opens. The event takes place at the Ashley Hall Showground in Altrincham from Fri 5 July - Sun 7 July 2024, promising more than 100 acres of fantastic entertainment.

And organisers have now also revealed the performance times for the main stage's stellar line-up across all three days of the festival.

An unmissable mix of British music acts and legendary chart-toppers are set to appear on heading to the festival's main stage including headliners Scouting for Girls, Bonnie Tyler and Heather Small.

The programme opens on Friday 5 July with more than nine hours of music. Chris Helme appears at 1.15pm, followed by 90s indie favourites Dodgy at 2.10pm, Glastonbury rockers Reef at 3.15pm and Wigan's finest Starsailor at 4.20pm.

Friday's line-up continues with Ivor Novello Award-winning The Feeling at 5.35pm, indie pop favourites The Lottery Winners at 6.40pm, the brilliant Cast at 8pm and Friday night headliners Scouting for Girls at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile the busy Saturday main stage music schedule kicks off with British soul icons Hot Chocolate at 2.30pm. Scottish solo artist Owen Paul (My Favourite Waste of Time) appears at 4.05pm, while T'Pau bring big anthems to the stage at 4.25pm and Scouse songbird Sonia follows at 4.45pm.

Liverpool soul legends The Real Thing take to the stage at 6.05pm, voice of Five Star Deniece Pearson at 6.35pm, and then it's time for 80s pop favourites Nik Kershaw at 7.05pm and Kim Wilde at 8.05pm before headliner Bonnie Tyler starts her unmissable set at 9.35pm.

And the music continues into Sunday 7 July with headliner Heather Small appearing on stage at 9.30pm to bring the festival to a fantastic finish.

Ahead of that, Manchester country singer-songwriter Neeve Zahra opens the main stage programme at 11.20am, with the line-up also including the Matt Ford Big Band (12noon), Olivier Award-winning musical theatre star Cassidy Janson (1.15pm), The South – celebrating the legacy of The Beautiful South at 2.20pm, Liverpool's The Christians (3.25pm), indie rock band The Bluetones (4.30pm), crowd-pleasing rockers Toploader (5.35pm), Tunde voice of the Lighthouse Family at 6.40pm and singer-songwriter and rapper Fleur East at 8pm.

The main stage is hosted by radio's Jenny Powell and Mike Toolan.

There is also a full line-up of bands, choirs, DJs, solo acts, cover outfits, authors, wellness experts and motivational speakers on the site's ABC+ Warranty Stage over the weekend.

And The Brit Fest also boasts a huge additional programme of fantastic festival entertainment across 100 acres of the showground site which includes an Action Zone, Mindful Meadow, fun fair, and a Village Green packed with attractions and activities as well as the Taste Cheshire Village featuring 60 local producers and retailers.

The Brit Fest is organised by Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet.

Anthony Prophet says: “The sense of excitement and anticipation is building with just four weeks to go until The Brit Fest throws open its gates.

“We've worked really hard to bring together what we believe is a truly unmissable weekend of entertainment which will appeal to everyone, whether they are regular festivalgoers or this is their first event – and that includes our fantastic line-up of music talent, including a whole host of music legends, who will be performing all their best-loved hits live on our main stage over the three-day festival.”

The Brit Fest is sponsored by award-winning, Top 200 UK law firm Myerson, and Partners. Myerson chief executive officer Carl Newton said: “This is an amazing festival in the heart of the community, run by a great team, which is one of the reasons we wanted to get involved.”

Festival Partners are ABC+ Warranty, Delta Hotels, Camden Town Brewery, Ashley Hall Showground, Go Goodwins, LWC and Marlish.



Visit www.thebritfest.co.uk to sign up for the latest updates and show information.

Comments