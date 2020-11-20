The Bristol Hippodrome To Gift Panto Tickets To NHS Workers

The Bristol Hippodrome, which is part of Ambassador Theatre Group, is pleased to announce that it is to gift tickets to the opening performance of its socially-distanced pantomime to local NHS workers and their families.

The all-new production of Robin Hood, produced by Qdos Entertainment, runs at the city venue from Friday 18 December until Sunday 10 January, thanks to support from the National Lottery.

The all-star cast features the Strictly judge the nation loves to hate, Craig Revel Horwood as The Sheriff of Nottingham, alongside hilarious funny man Matt Slack and the legendary pairing of Richard Cadell & Sooty. This new show will be packed full of comedy routines, audience-safe participation and all the unmissable magic that The Bristol Hippodrome audiences have come to expect from their annual festive pantomime.

Ben Phillips, Theatre Director at The Bristol Hippodrome, said: "I am literally over the moon at this fantastic news. I had finally accepted that 2020 would be my first year in 21 years in the business there would be no panto when right at the eleventh hour a magical mix of Bristol Hippodrome, ATG, Qdos and the National Lottery made mine and many others dream come true!

"I'm even more thrilled that we are gifting all tickets to the first performance of Robin Hood to NHS workers and their families as a way of saying thank you for their efforts and dedication during what has been a difficult time for us all. We hope this will bring them some much needed joy as they continue to work through the pandemic."

NHS staff can register for the ticket ballot at www.healthservicediscounts.com for the chance to win up to six tickets for their household or support bubble. The ballot will open for registration from Monday 16 November and winners will be notified by Monday 7 December.

The Bristol Hippodrome and Ambassador Theatre Group are working to UK Theatre's See it Safely guidelines which include staggering audience arrival time, socially-distanced seating, multiple hand sanitisation points, temperature checks on arrival and contactless ticketing.

Produced by Qdos Entertainment, the UK's leading pantomime producer, this production of Robin Hood has been made possible thanks to the support of the National Lottery. This initiative between the National Lottery and Qdos Entertainment provides financial support for regional theatres to stage socially-distanced, live pantos this festive season, making it possible for The Bristol Hippodrome to open its doors, generate vital income and restore jobs while bringing some much-needed festive cheer to the city.

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the global leader in live theatre, operating 50 venues across Britain, the US and Germany. They produce shows across the entertainment spectrum and are proud to have won many Olivier and Tony awards with a clear mission to bring the very best in live entertainment to the largest possible number of people.

