The Bridge House Theatre Announces Spring Season

The spring season at The Bridge House Theatre in Penge is now on sale. It features comedy, musicals, physical theatre and lots of new writing. It's a bold season that has something for everyone!

The '22 season opens on 22nd February with PATAFLAFLA, a brand new punk-musical from Runt Theatre that marches to the beat of its own drum. Janey, a 17-year old misfit, dreams of drums and bands and boys. With her punk-rock Fairy Godmother in tow, Janey returns from a concert with a new friend who changes her rhythm forever. But something is missing. Can Janey overcome the rushes and drags of a traumatic childhood, and find solace in the people who know her best? PataFlaFla explores the roles of family, friendship and music in mental health recovery and rehabilitation.

From the 8th March TONIGHT I'M ENTERTAINING Richard Gere transfers to us for a week following a sold out run at The Camden Fringe. Blackpool chip shop heiress Teresa Toti is unlucky in love, to put it mildly, but at a wacky fancy-dress party, she meets a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain film star. As she prepares a romantic dinner for their first date, Teresa rakes over her past, dreams of her future and wonders whether she really has ended up dating Richard Gere...

The second half of March sees a world premiere of new tragicomedy UNDER ELECTRIC CANDLELIGHT by Will Pattle & Alice Briganti. Pairing up with director Luke Adamson again after the success of THE REMOVAL SERVICE as part of The Maltings Theatre spring streaming season last year, this dark new play follows an unnamed young nurse who is traumatised after dealing with a particularly gruesome death in A&E. He forms a strong bond with a blunt and brutally logical middle-aged woman called 'Lola' who struggles to help him find a reason to stay alive. 15 - 26 March.

Mark Farrelly returns to The Bridge House Theatre after the success of JARMAN with biopic HOWERD'S END from 29 March - 02 April. Frankie Howerd was one of Britain's most loved comedians for half a century. But he had a secret. And the secret's name was Dennis.This brand new play takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis' clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode.Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, Howerd's End portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living.

From the 05 - 09 April JIGSAW comes to us after scoring rave reviews in its premiere at IYAF. Max is 21, has dirty blonde hair, is built like a rugby player and loves ABBA, Pringles and Frubes. Josh is 17, he's super clever, loves gadgets and trains. You'll find him copying YouTube yoga videos. They're my brothers and they're non-verbal autistic, so they can't, or won't, talk. Jigsaw is a "profoundly moving" (The Sunday Times), five-star, autobiographical show that mixes live underscoring, original songs and spoken word to explore one woman's experience caring for her autistic brothers. Journeying through intimate moments from childhood to the present day. Jigsaw is a hopeful celebration of communication, family and the small joys in life.

Physical theatre returns to the us in the form of Spring Heeled Theatre Company's THE SEABREEZE CALLS ME on 10 & 11 April. With pressure mounting the night before her wedding Violet spits fury and seawater to reclaim a stake in her own life, consequences be damned. But fantasy doesn't blend with reality without a fight. a??Let's answer the question, what if Fleabag and Monty Python had a baby? What if Terry Pratchett had tits and talons? What if the small town from Hot Fuzz met the stress of the Purge and all its subsequent sequels? A spoken word comedy tragedy that sends out a tidal wave of language and crashing bodies. Can you handle the pressure?

Due to the unnecessary extra pressure and stress that it puts on performers, we don't do traditional 'Press Nights', press are invited to attend any performance that is convenient for them. Press tickets for all shows can be obtained from info@thebridgehousetheatre.co.uk

More information and tickets for all shows are available from www.thebridgehousetheatre.co.uk

The theatre are still accepting submissions for the forthcoming seasons and these can be sent to submissions@thebridgehousetheatre.co.uk