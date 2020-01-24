The Best Of Rock Musicals Returns To Eventim Apollo

On Sunday 14 June 2020 at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, there will be two more concerts of The Best of Rock Musicals for the benefit of the Starlight Children's Foundation.

As previously announced The Best of Rock Musicals will feature New York's Adam Pascal (Rent); Europe's Kristina Love (Tina), Sabrina Weckerlin (WIcked), Elvie Ellis (The Little Shop of Horrors), Christian Lund (Phantom of the Opera) and David Michael Johnson (Jesus Christ Superstar); and London's Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar), Patrick Smyth (Strictly Come Dancing) and Debbie Kurup (The Prince of Egypt) together with a host of Broadway and West End talent, the West End Chorus, the City of London Philharmonic AllStars. Amongst many others, The Best of Rock Musicals will include songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair, Evita, Frozen, Chess, Aida, RENT, Tommy, We Will Rock You, The Rocky Horror Show, The Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked and The Lion King.

The Starlight Children's Foundation brightens the lives of seriously ill children by granting wishes-of-a-lifetime and providing fun, laughter and entertainment to children in hospitals and hospices across the UK. For further information - www.starlight.org.uk

With musical directors Stuart Morley (We Will Rock You, Big, and Only Fools and Horses) and Kevin Amos (Jesus Christ Superstar), and choreographer Kevan Allen (Jesus Christ Superstar), The Best of Rock Musicals will again be devised and directed by Hugh Wooldridge who says "This event is a must for all who love rock musicals and musical theatre. With the very best artistes in the world coming together to celebrate the very best in rock musicals from the last 50 years. Come along again on our 21st birthday and join in the fun and support this most splendid charity, whilst raising the roof of the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith."

Further performers will be announced in due course. All artistes are subject to their professional commitments.

Box office details: 0844 249 1000

Website: www.starlight.org.uk





