The Base Greenham's Winter Craft Fair to Expand Into 101 Outdoor Arts

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The Base Greenham's popular Winter Craft Fair will return on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November (10am - 4pm), expanding into neighbouring venue 101 Outdoor Arts for the first time. With more space to showcase talented local makers and a programme of festive creative workshops, this year's event promises even more opportunities to discover, shop and get creative.

Bigger and better this year, the popular festive community arts fundraiser will expand into the large hanger that is 101 Outdoor Arts at Greenham Business Park, creating more space to explore a wonderful selection of handmade crafts and unique gifts from talented local artists and makers.

Visitors will be able to browse a carefully curated collection of high-quality, handcrafted creations, from ceramics and pottery to textiles, jewellery, woodwork and much more. With a diverse range of stalls showcasing the skill and imagination of local makers, the fair offers the perfect opportunity to discover something truly special, whether you're shopping for thoughtful Christmas gifts or treating yourself to something unique.

Alongside the expanded craft fair, The Base will host a selection of drop-in festive workshops, giving visitors the chance to try their hand at something creative. From making handmade gifts to crafting seasonal decorations, these welcoming, hands-on sessions will offer something for both experienced crafters and those looking to try something new.

Visitors can also explore The Base's creative studios, meet resident artists and discover more about their work and creative processes. Popular on-site Honesty Café will be serving a selection of hot and cold food and drinks throughout the weekend to keep visitors satisfied.

With a suggested donation of £2 per adult, the Winter Craft Fair is also an opportunity to support a great local cause. All donations will go to The Base charity (1199188), helping to fund its creative work and community initiatives.

Celebrate local creativity, support independent makers and get into the festive spirit at this year's Winter Craft Fair.

Find out more about The Base's Winter Craft Fair here: https://thebasegreenham.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173679013

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