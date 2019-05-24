The Albany Announces June Programme

On Wednesday 5 June at 7.30pm, respected politician and now best-selling author, Alan Johnson is on the Albany stage to chat about In My Life. With the promise of rare insight, wry humour and great music, he'll be sharing excerpts from his latest memoir, full of deeply personal, often hilarious stories with the help of some of the music forming the soundtrack of his life. From growing up as an orphan in a 1950s West London slum to becoming a postman before rising through the Labour Party ranks to hold several cabinet posts he recounts a world of Dansettes and jukeboxes, of heartfelt love songs and heart-broken ballads, of smoky coffee shops and dingy dance halls.

The Albany is thrilled to be hosting an intimate acoustic concert from GRAEME CLARK (founding member, bassist and songwriter from Wet Wet Wet) who will be playing in the theatre's studio as part of a limited tour on Saturday 8 June | 7.30pm. He will be joining forces with renowned violinist Fiona Cuthill to bring an evening of acoustic sound providing audiences with a fantastic opportunity to catch a very special and intimate performance from a legendary pop name.

There's more music on Thursday 13 June | 7.30pm when Coventry-based band, The Subterraneans take to the stage with LET'S ROCK THE 70s - a full-on concert including music from AC/DC to Sparks, Bowie to Queen, the soaring sounds of The Eagles and many more of the greatest hits from an era that rocked.

Drama at the Albany takes the form of classic, revival and new writing this June.

From the ethereal depths of an enchanted forest for one of Shakespeare's best-loved classics, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM running from 6 - 8 June to a long-awaited revival of Ariel Dorfman's award-winning West End hit DEATH & THE MAIDEN on Thursday 20 June | 7.30pm and the critically acclaimed one-woman show DREAMS DIE HARD on Thursday 27 & Friday 28 June | 7.30pm in the studio. In DREAMS DIE HARD, Coventry-born actor Rachel Karafistan plays a myriad of roles including that of her Grandfather, a submarine commander and Winston Churchill in a production that weaves projection with live shadow puppetry, war time politics with Brexit time politics and the drama of 1940's London with the reality of 1980's Liverpool.

The theatre has also announced their Christmas show - THE SNOW QUEEN. Based on the stories by Hans Christian Andersen, the production promises to be a glittering, seasonal spectacle packed with epic adventure, spell-binding magic, action-packed excitement and heart-warming friendship. Performances run from Monday 9 - Saturday 28 December with school, matinee and evening shows now booking.

The Albany has also opened booking for some of the autumn season that includes music, comedy, children's events, classic drama and barnstorming, foot-stomping, sing-along tributes to everyone's favourite bands. Tickets for all these can be booked online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, via the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or in person at the theatre on Albany Road.





