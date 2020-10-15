Tamsin Greig to Perform Alan Bennett's TALKING HEAD Monologue at Leeds Playhouse and Sheffield Theatres

Performances dates are: 30 November at Sheffield Theatres; 1 December at Leeds Playhouse.

Tamsin Greig has pledged her commitment to regional theatre by being the latest actor announced to be performing one of Alan Bennett's timeless monologues TALKING HEADS to northern audiences.

NIGHTS IN THE GARDENS OF SPAIN, directed by Marianne Elliott will follow previously announced performances by Imelda Staunton and Maxine Peake in Leeds and Sheffield. Rochenda Sandall will also bring her monologue THE OUTSIDE DOG to share with Leeds audiences.

These performances follow the recent BBC series of monologues and the stage performances at the Bridge Theatre in London.a??a??a??

Tamsin Greig said: "I'm thrilled to be invited to perform Alan Bennett's NIGHTS IN THE GARDENS OF SPAIN at Sheffield Crucible and Leeds Playhouse after this very happy run at the Bridge Theatre. It's wonderful to be able to support and enjoy regional theatres especially during these extraordinary times for live performance venues. And how fantastic to perform these Bennett words in their region of origin!"

During April and May, while the Bridge Theatre was closed, the London Theatre Company worked with the BBC to produce Alan Bennett's landmark TALKING HEADS monologues. They were broadcast on BBC One in June. Each of the short plays is a perfectly distilled masterpiece, sometimes disturbing, often hilarious and always profoundly humane.

The original Bridge Theatre productions were designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting by Jon Clark, video designs by Luke Halls, sound by Gareth Fry and music by George Fenton.

In line with current government guidelines, audiences will be of limited capacity with social distancing and temperature checking also in place.

30 November, Tamsin Greig in NIGHTS IN THE GARDENS OF SPAIN, Sheffield Theatres

On sale to Centre Stage Members from Monday 19 October and on general sale from Thursday 22 October

Box Office 0114 249 6000 | Book online sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

1 December, Tamsin Greig in NIGHTS IN THE GARDENS OF SPAIN, Leeds Playhouse

Tickets are on sale to Directors Club, Brooke Club, Playhouse Pass and Priority Access members from Wednesday 30 September,a??with tickets on general sale on Tuesday 6 October.a??a??

Box office 0113 213 7700 | Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk

