Talkshow Presents TELETHON At Shoreditch Town Hall

Telethon is a fresh, playful and clever spin on the marathon phone-in tv trope. Inspired by contemporary moral psychology, Telethon explores groupism, public philanthropy, moral certainty and anger. Created by the ever-inventive TalkShow, (previously known as Toot), Telethon will run at Shoreditch Town Hall following previews at South Street Reading and The Lowry.

Viewed through the prism of a live studio broadcast in which the charismatic hosts invite the audience to a make their voices heard, connect with their neighbours and support the various bizarre fund-raising activities happening around the country. Good-will and group singing prevail, but behind the scenes tensions are rising and cracks are beginning to emerge. The aim is to unite the nation but is it even possible to unite the room?

Telethon offers a unique interactive experience for live audiences, alongside bold video design and features integrated captioning and moments of integrated BSL interpretation/translation. The show will be livestreamed by theatrical.solutions from Shoreditch Town Hall for two nights and be available on demand for 48 hours. https://www.theatrical.solutions/#ABOUT

The show is co-created and performed by Archie Backhouse, Erin Hutching and Katie Lovell.

Talkshow is Stu Barter, Clare Dunn and Faith Dodkins, who started making work as Toot (along with Terry O'Donovan), in 2012. They create live performance, participatory projects and work for digital platforms, where the audience has a role to play. Their work flips modern fears and anxieties into collective experiences, often taking a familiar setting and transforming it to reveal something new. Their previous work includes Ten Out of Ten (Ovalhouse, Edinburgh and Tour), Be Here Now (Shoreditch Town Hall/Tour) and Focus Group (Ovalhouse/Tour).

Telethon is commissioned by Shoreditch Town Hall and developed with The Lowry.

Tour Dates

11 March

South Street Reading

Tickets: 0118 960 6060

www.readingarts.com/southstreet

18 and 19 March

The Lowry

Tickets: 0843 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

30 March to 14 April

Shoreditch Town Hall

Tickets: 0207 739 6176

www.shoreditchtownhall.com