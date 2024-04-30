TWILIGHT LIVE IN CONCERT Will Tour the UK This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legendary romance fantasy film Twilight has been announced to tour the UK, just ahead of Halloween, in an in-concert format, live-to-film.

The UK wide tour, which is set to head to some of the finest concert halls across the country, will see the film’s original score and music performed by an exceptional 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians.

It promises to be an impressive live cinematic experience, featuring a unique candlelit atmosphere that will transport audiences deep into the heart of this romantic story, more than fifteen years after the film’s original release.

The dark and melancholic score for Twilight (2008) was written by multi-Academy Award®, BAFTA Award and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Carter Burwell, known for his collaborations with directors such as the Coen brothers, Todd Haynes and Spike Jonze.

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey.

Tour dates:

19th October Birmingham Symphony Hall

20th October Edinburgh Usher Hall

21st October Manchester Bridgewater Hall

22nd October Sheffield City Hall

23rd October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

25th October York Barbican

26th October Bath Forum

27th October London Eventim Apollo

28th October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

