TRUE SPIRIT PATHWAY Comes To London's Golden Goose Theatre This Month

Following a five-star debut at the Edinburgh Fringe this crackling new play starring Hasena Bibi transfers to London's Golden Goose Theatre.

"Are you ready to believe in yourself and your dreams?" Coming to London's Golden Goose Theatre this September, True Spirit Pathway is a tragically comic monodrama about a woman sucked into a pernicious love scam. Inspired by real-world events, it tells the story of ill-fated Jodi who is led to believe that relative stranger Danny is her 'true spirit match'. The more he rejects her, the more she is compelled to pursue him.

With notes of Black Mirror and Baby Reindeer, True Spirit Pathway is a subversive, thought-provoking new drama by prize-winning author and historian Richard Toye. At a time when our hopes and dreams are becoming increasingly commodified and 'living your best life' can feel like a moral obligation, True Spirit Pathway reflects on our need for love, desire for power and how the most vulnerable are often the ones left to pay the price.

Featuring a "mesmerising performance" from Hasena Bibi (Network Theatre, Brixton House), True Spirit Pathway stunned audiences at its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023. It receives its London premiere at the Golden Goose Theatre from 11th - 14th September, following a second run at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

Performer Hasena Bibi said:

"As a theatre-maker, what attracted me to Richard Toye's script, was the lesser-told stories about 'new-thought', the lightness behind the famous coaches selling self-improvement courses and the hope the likes of Oprah instil into popular culture - that we can be, have, do anything we want. And to contrast that with the dark side: the art behind the con artistry. This production puts that art on the table."

True Spirit Pathway

Golden Goose Theatre, London

11th - 14th September, at 7:30pm (1 hour)

Address: 146 Camberwell New Road, London SE5 ORR

Tickets: £12 (£8 concessions)

