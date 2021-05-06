TRESTLE to be Presented at Jack Studio Theatre

Jack Studio Theatre has announced their upcoming production of Stewart Pringle's award-winning play, Trestle.

We're not here forever. You've got to take a chance from time to time. Sometimes you've got to see something you like and grab hold. Don't let it go.



Harry feels like life is beginning to tick down, his autumn years spent quietly caring for the community he loves. Denise thinks life begins in retirement and she's dancing like she's still at high school. When their paths cross at the village hall, their understanding of the time they have left changes irrevocably. What do community, growing old, and falling in love really mean? And who gets to decide anyway?



Trestle is a warm hearted, funny and moving look at two retired people brought together each week as they fold away a trestle table in their community hall. A bittersweet comic drama about later life, love and community. And bananas.



Winner of the Papatango New Writing Prize, Trestle premiered at Southwark Playhouse, London in 2017 and was live streamed from The Maltings Theatre in April 2021 (OnComm award nomination for outstanding online theatre). The production transfers to London for the first time since its premiere under the direction of Off West End Award winner Matthew Parker.



Director Matthew Parker says: "I'm delighted to bring this brilliant play to The Jack Studio following our live stream at The Maltings earlier this year. The Jack is a very special theatre to me and I've been lucky enough to work there lots; both as director and as an actor over the years. To reopen the place following the pandemic closure feels truly special and I look forward to welcoming audiences back with this really funny and really moving play."



Artistic Director Kate Bannister says "We're so looking forward to seeing our audience again at our re-opening production of Trestle. We're very grateful to everyone who has supported the Jack throughout its closure, ensuring its survival and safe return. We want to thank our kind and generous supporters and friends, as well as Arts Council England, DCMS, and The Theatres Trust for making this possible."



Trestle is written by Stewart Pringle and directed by Matthew Parker, with design by Simon Nicholas, lighting design and stage management by Laurel Marks. It is performed by Jilly Bond & Timothy Harker. Trestle is produced by The Maltings Theatre & The Jack Studio. It is supported by the Culture Recovery Fund.

Information

Venue:

Brockley Jack Studio Theatre

410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH

Box office:

www.brockleyjack.co.uk

or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)

Dates:

Tuesday 15 - Saturday 26 June at 7.30pm

(NO performances: Sunday, Monday).

Tickets:

£16, £14 concessions

Notes:

Suitable for 12+

Running time:

Two hours, including a 20 minute interval

Theatre websites:

https://maltingstheatre.co.uk/