TREASURE ISLAND Sails Into St Helens Theatre Royal

This Summer, the St Helens Theatre Royal will reopen its doors to safely welcome audiences once again. With a variety of offering available, families are catered for by top Producers, Reece Sibbald Productions, with a tropical adventure pantomime, Treasure Island.

Starring "Tucker Jenkins" himself, Todd Carty appears as the villainous pirate Long John Silver. Whilst Theatre Royal Panto Favourite, Reece Sibbald, returns to St Helens for his fourth production providing hilarious comedy antics for all of the family. Joining Reece, will be Britain's Got Talent impressionist, Cal Halbert.

Completing the line-up is the incredible, Emma Deborah Ward, as the Magical Mermaid; the sensational Pippa Smith as Polly Perkins and international entertainer Jordan Michael Todd as the swashbuckling hero, Jim Hawkins.

Producer, Reece Sibbald commented, "At last! Family entertainment is back! We've worked meticulously to ensure our audiences remain safe upon the return to the theatre this summer. There's sanitiser, track and trace, safety screens, face masks - and a whole host of additional safety measures. Treasure Island will be a two-hour adventure to tropical shores, with mermaids, pirates and plenty of surprises along the way. This is the production audiences have been waiting for. We hope audiences support their venues reopening, and we're providing top-class family entertainment in the safest possible way, adhering to guidelines and at incredibly affordable prices. So, don't delay and book your trip to Treasure Island today!"

Treasure Island will play for 2 performances at 1pm & 5pm on Monday 23rd August 2021 at the St Helens Theatre Royal. Tickets are priced from £14.50. Learn more at https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/.