TOY SOLDIER Will Receive World Premiere at Waterloo East Theatre

Theatre on the River will present the world premiere of Toy Soldier with Helen Goodman and Joseph Dewey making their writing collaboration debut, opening at the Waterloo East Theatre on 22 January with previews from the 21st and runs until 2 February. Making her London directorial debut, Helen Goodman directs Lucy Bromilow playing Jane, Nico Conde playing Alejo, Spin Glancy playing Mark and Michael Tantrum playing Billy.

This new play is set against the backdrop of the 1982 battle for the Falklands, exploring a family struggling to ensure their own survival during the 10-week conflict.

The Falkland Islands, July 2002. Jane has been keeping a secret for 20 years, and amidst the grip of patriotism as the islanders celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee, Jane returns to pack up the family home following the death of her mother.

Jane takes the audience on a journey through the Falklands conflict of 1982, which she shared with her younger brother, where isolation and fear became the daily norm.

Toy Soldier is a play about family and survival set against the backdrop of one of the most harrowing conflicts in modern history.

Cast: Lucy Bromilow, Nico Conde, Spin Glancy and Michael Tantrum

Helen Goodman is the founder of Theatre on the River who previously held a three-month residency as Assistant Director in Residence at Rugby School’s Macready Theatre. also worked extensively as a freelance peripatetic Speech and Drama instructor in many of London's leading senior and preparatory schools.

Joseph Dewey is a writer/director/actor, his actor credits include Wings for Philomel (The Southwark Playhouse), In The Eyes Of My Heart (The Stockwell Playhouse). For film his credits include Turn Back, Danny Boy, Alice In Underland: Through The Looking Glass and Jessia Jones. Joseph is also an Award Winning Director having recently won Best Director of a Feature Fashion Film at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards for his directorial debut Pink Feathers (Amazon Prime).

Nico Conde plays Alejo. His theatre credits include Steve (The Seven Dials Playhouse), West Side Story, Les Miserables (St Marys Theatre). His international theatre credits include Romeo y Julieta, Aladdin and Transitos. For television his credits include Westworld, El Inocente, Loco por ti, Warrior nun; for film, his credits include Avellaneda’s Moon, Chic & Chambray, Joaquin, Desayuno para Tres.

Lucy Bromilow plays Jane. Her stage credits include The Independent Socialist Republic of the Upper End of the Lower Breck Road (Royal Court Liverpool), Unsettled (Stockroom), Watch on the Rhine (Donmar Warehouse), Karaoke Play (Bunker Theatre), Too Many Men (The Seven Dials Playhouse), Anna of the Five Towns (New Vic Theatre). For television, her credits include Malpractice and for film, Adventures or a Mathematician.

Spin Glancy plays Mark. His theatre credits include Forty Years On (Chichester Festival Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Twelfth Night (Petersfield Shakespeare Festival).

Michael Tantrum plays Billy. His film credits include Wonder Woman.

