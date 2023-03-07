Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE Comes To The Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

Performances are 21 and 22 March 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE Comes To The Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A new production from North West theatre company Box of Tricks, who recently brought Last Quiz Night on Earth, SparkPlug and Chip Shop Chips to the Scarborough venue, Billie Collins' Too Much World at Once can be seen at the SJT on 21 and 22 March. The show was presented as a play reading at the SJT in August 2021.

"We should've seen this coming. We did. We did see this coming. The world will not be kind to us because we haven't given it a reason to be."

The world turns. Dark clouds gather. Chaos is on the horizon.

On his fifteenth birthday, Noble transforms into a bird. Thousands of miles away, his sister Cleo is stationed on a remote island with the British Antarctic Survey. The birds have disappeared. Noble needs to reach her. Lying low until it's time to take flight, he finds solace in misfit Ellis while his mum Fiona desperately tries to stop their home from falling apart.

A lyrical, theatrical journey that spans continents and lives, Too Much World at Once is an urgent coming-of-age story for our times.

Set against a backdrop of the climate crisis, the debut from Papatango-shortlisted writer Billie Collins is a lyrical coming of age story of growing up queer in rural England, touching on themes of family and belonging.

The company has worked with experts to make the tour as sustainable as possible to reflect the climate crisis messages of the play.

The cast comprises Ewan Grant, Evie Hargreaves, Alexandra Mathie and Paddy Stafford. Directed by Adam Quayle, the show is designed by Katie Scott, with sound design and composition by Lee Affen. The lighting designer is Richard Owen and the movement director is Aiden Crawford.

Joint Artistic Director of Box of Tricks Adam Quayle says: "Billie first wrote Too Much World at Once aged just 21 on our early-career development programme for North West playwrights, PlayBox. Reading that first draft in one sitting, I knew we were onto something special.

"The play is at once lyrical, epic, theatrical and heartfelt and speaks to our world today - exploring the climate emergency, young queer identity, family - and I knew I had to direct a production one day. We commissioned the play to be developed through our New Tricks programme and, fast-forward nearly three years, we're finally on the cusp of sharing this urgent new play with audiences nationwide. Theatre - and in particular new writing - has taken a hammering over the last few years, so I'm doubly excited to be staging this epic new play."

Billie Collins is from the Wirral, now based in Manchester. Her debut play, Too Much World At Once will be produced by Box of Tricks at HOME Manchester in early March before going on tour. She also has projects in development with ThickSkin Theatre and Toastie Animation and was selected for the 2022 BBC Writersroom Northern Voices scheme.

Based in Manchester, Box of Tricks is an award-winning theatre company that brings people together to share stories collectively. They stage new plays and connect with communities right across the UK. Celebrating Northern talent, productions are staged in theatres locally and nationally as well as in public spaces - pubs, libraries, village halls - in the heart of local communities. New plays are the lifeblood of theatre and playwrights its beating heart. Box of Tricks offers a home for playwrights to find their voice and tell their story. Their PlayMakers Network is a creative community for Northern playwrights to connect, collaborate and create. They nurture early-career North West playwrights through year-long PlayBox attachments and commission, develop and produce bold new theatre through the New Tricks commissions.

Too Much World at Once can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 March. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com




RUPAULS DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD to Tour the UK & Ireland Autumn 2023 Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD to Tour the UK & Ireland Autumn 2023
The biggest drag show in the world, RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World, will visit the UK and Ireland with an all-new production this autumn.
WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month Photo
WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month
GREASE is the word at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre when WBOS return with their brand new production from 21 – 25 March.
The Lowrys Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts Photo
The Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts
The Lowry's 2022 Festival Appeal raised over £50,000 which will help young people in Salford access life-changing opportunities via the arts.
Get The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours Photo
Get The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours
Get The Led Out is coming  to the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, VA on Friday, July 7, 2023 as part of the SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours 2023 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 until March 16th while supplies last. 

More Hot Stories For You


WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This MonthWBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month
March 6, 2023

GREASE is the word at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre when WBOS return with their brand new production from 21 – 25 March.
The Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The ArtsThe Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts
March 6, 2023

The Lowry's 2022 Festival Appeal raised over £50,000 which will help young people in Salford access life-changing opportunities via the arts.
Get The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After HoursGet The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours
March 6, 2023

Get The Led Out is coming  to the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, VA on Friday, July 7, 2023 as part of the SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours 2023 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 until March 16th while supplies last. 
Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIE'S at Stockport PlazaJason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIE'S at Stockport Plaza
March 2, 2023

Actor and comedian, Jason Manford has been announced to join Ricky Tomlinson as a special guest in Stockport in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Cast and Creatives Announced for the Revival of SUCKER PUNCHCast and Creatives Announced for the Revival of SUCKER PUNCH
March 2, 2023

Roy Williams' SUCKER PUNCH will embark on its first major tour across England from March – June 2023 as part of theatre network Theatre Nation Partnerships made up of theatres and creative organisations across the country and the National Theatre.
share