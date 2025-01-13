THREE KINDS OF NORMAL Release New Track Ahead Of Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The unique new British musical Three Kinds of Normal is welcoming 2025 with its first music release. Recorded in the studio last year, alt-pop track 'Cassie's Calling' is a first glimpse at the newly developed show, as part of an upcoming demo EP, titled 'The Sunflower Demos'.

Written and composed by Charlie-Jo Simpson (BBC 1, ITV News), Three Kinds of Normal follows 18-year-old Cassie Hatman , who gets too close to a man-made black hole and finds herself in a dystopian future. Cassie navigates this unrecognisable world, in which one half of society (the all-powerful Shephers) wields control over the other. The show investigates what happens when power falls into the wrong hands, and provides a reminder that, with a little help from the right people , even the smallest of acts can change the world .

Following their sold-out presentation in London, as part of the 'Musical Bites' initiative at The Other Palace in May 2024, the Three Kinds of Normal team are eager to return to the stage. Alongside the upcoming track release, they are also launching a fundraiser with the mission to put on a series of shows in the Summer of 2025.

