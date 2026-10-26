Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE YOUNG TEAM Stage Adaptation to Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2027
The new production, adapted by Kieran Hurley and directed by Rachel O'Riordan, will also play London and Glasgow.
National Theatre of Scotland and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre will present the world premiere of The Young Team, a new stage adaptation of Graeme Armstrong's award-winning debut novel, in August 2027 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Adapted by Scottish playwright Kieran Hurley and directed by Rachel O'Riordan, the production will subsequently play London's Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in September before heading to Glasgow's Citizens Theatre in October. Exploring themes of masculinity, friendship, and gang culture in working-class Scotland, the production marks O'Riordan's return to Scottish stages.
All Azzy has ever wanted since he was wee was to be in the Young Team. Born and bred in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, the YTP (Young Team Posse) seems to promise everything he could possibly want: excitement, community, easy access to drink and drugs. It's where boys become men, and he's hungry to grow up.
Soon he's rising up the ranks, showing the world what he's made of. It's fast, furious – and dangerous. Is the Young Team where Azzy belongs, or just where he's ended up? Either way, the bonds run deep and defection is not an option.
Graeme Armstrong's ground-breaking, best-selling debut novel The Young Team is adapted by Kieran Hurley (Beats, The Enemy, Square Go) in this new exploration of Scottish working-class life and gang culture among boys and young men, directed by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan (Iphigenia in Splott, The Children).
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