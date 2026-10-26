THE YOUNG TEAM Stage Adaptation to Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2027

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National Theatre of Scotland and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre will present the world premiere of The Young Team, a new stage adaptation of Graeme Armstrong's award-winning debut novel, in August 2027 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Adapted by Scottish playwright Kieran Hurley and directed by Rachel O'Riordan, the production will subsequently play London's Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in September before heading to Glasgow's Citizens Theatre in October. Exploring themes of masculinity, friendship, and gang culture in working-class Scotland, the production marks O'Riordan's return to Scottish stages.

All Azzy has ever wanted since he was wee was to be in the Young Team. Born and bred in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, the YTP (Young Team Posse) seems to promise everything he could possibly want: excitement, community, easy access to drink and drugs. It's where boys become men, and he's hungry to grow up.

Soon he's rising up the ranks, showing the world what he's made of. It's fast, furious – and dangerous. Is the Young Team where Azzy belongs, or just where he's ended up? Either way, the bonds run deep and defection is not an option.

Graeme Armstrong's ground-breaking, best-selling debut novel The Young Team is adapted by Kieran Hurley (Beats, The Enemy, Square Go) in this new exploration of Scottish working-class life and gang culture among boys and young men, directed by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan (Iphigenia in Splott, The Children).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 37 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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