THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Comes to Derby

The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and Over To You takes place between Thursday 15 to Sunday 25 September, Markeaton Park, Derby.

Aug. 31, 2022  

An extraordinary and unique event is coming to Derby this autumn, bringing together communities, artists and a circus tent in Markeaton Park, celebrating Derby, local people and performance. It's part of Derby CAN's 'Over To You project'.

Across the first two weeks of September, Markeaton Park in Derby will play host to a Big Top tent and a series of thrilling circus performances from one of the UK's most exhilarating and leading contemporary circus companies, Revel Puck Circus, who will delight and enthral audiences with The Wing Scuffle Spectacular.

The Wing Scuffle Spectacular is a joyous, high impact circus show; no animals, no ringmasters, no bad clowns... expect a jaw-dropping performance! Revel Puck's thrilling circus show will be paired with a different performance each night, all performed by local people and groups from across Derby, to offer audiences a series of exhilarating, exciting and eclectic range of double bills during the 10-day run. These will include- dance, theatre, cabaret, music and some surprises!

Luke Hallgarten , Artistic Director of Revel Puck, said:
"Our aim is to make ordinary people feel extraordinary, finding the pleasure and humanity within circus and allowing our audience to be a part of that energy. Our work is fresh, bold and beautiful. Challenging the preconceptions of what circus is and proving what circus can be."

Over To You is a celebration of local artistic talent and a range of skills, providing a platform to have their voices heard and their performances shared and celebrated. Produced by Derby CAN, each artist will be given the opportunity to perform as part of the Double Bill, alongside Revel Puck and The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and receive professional support in their preparation of their show.

Sam Rushton, Derby CAN Producer said:
"Derby has so many wonderful creative and talented people, and as part of consulting with our Derby CAN ambassadors, one of our aims was to create a platform in order for these people to perform, have their voices heard and represent the arts and cultural events that happen in their city. Over to You, however, is much more than a performance opportunity, it is a bespoke programme that has been created alongside the professional performance and circus company Revel Puck to raise aspirations, develop skill sets and raise the profile of practical and labouring skills needed in the creative sectors."

As part of the spectacular double bill, audiences can expect performances from local groups, including:

Derby Pride

Chinese Welfare Centre

Hoverla, Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

Derby Refugee Solidarity

LGBTQ+ performance with Holly from Circus Strong

Press Night performances (alongside The Wing Scuffle Spectacular) will include bungee aerobic comedy shows to musical theatre and dance.

Vlod Surma, Co-ordinator of the Ukrainian Community Centre, said:
"Hoverla are a Ukrainian Dance Ensemble that have been proudly keeping Ukrainian traditions alive through Ukrainian folk dancing and music here in Derby since 1972. Now, more than ever, Hoverla believe it's important to upkeep Ukrainian culture and traditions. All of us at Hoverla are proud to be a part of Derby. Our city embraces the traditions of art, dance and music of many communities, and this brings us all together to a rich and colourful community. We are so excited to be part of this amazing opportunity."

The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and Over To You takes place between Thursday 15 to Sunday 25 September, Markeaton Park, Derby.




