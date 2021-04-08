THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA and DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Come to London

Nicoll Entertainment, the London-based family entertainment production company, today announces two children's theatre shows to open in the West End this summer, offering family audiences and young children the chance to enjoy the thrill of live theatre once again.

The Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, a musical play adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, based on the classic tale by the late Judith Kerr OBE, returns for its seventh West End season, opening at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 12 July playing until 5 September 2021. Dragons and Mythical Beasts, a brand-new production featuring spectacular life-like puppets, written and co-directed by Derek Bond, will open at Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre in London on 13 August playing until 5 September 2021. Both productions will continue on tour throughout the UK into 2022.

Nicoll Entertainment says:

"The mental health and social benefits live theatre brings to children and young people should not be underestimated - from inspiring a love of reading and a greater understanding of language, to developing emotional intelligence and social bonding and crucially right now, supporting healthy young minds. The pandemic put an abrupt halt to all of this, and we are overjoyed that we can finally relaunch our shows and welcome families back into theatres very soon."

David Wood OBE says:

"Team Tiger is thrilled to once again welcome our young audiences, with their families and teachers, to that special place - the theatre. The live theatre experience is brilliant at sparking children's imaginations. I believe all children should be entitled to see exciting theatre; it can make them laugh, gasp, think, and feel - and, of course, entertain them. Given the chance to enjoy the story, the music, the magic, the costumes and sets, the sound, the lighting, and the audience participation, in a live performance - for real, before their very eyes - I believe children's lives are enriched, their horizons widened, and their awareness and sensitivity heightened. Theatre, like all the arts, has the power to transform, inspire and delight. Those of us who create and deliver the work cannot wait to return to the stage. We are raring - and the Tiger is roaring - to go!"

Hailed as Britain's best-loved picture book, Judith Kerr's timeless classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea is now in its 53rd year, selling over 5 million copies since it was first published in 1968. Bringing the nation's favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun. The show premiered in 2008 and has since toured nationally and internationally, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre with sold out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain. In 2012 the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for 'Best Family Entertainment'. Tickets are on sale now.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, with designs by Susie Caulcutt, assistant director/choreographer Emma Clayton, music arranger & supervisor Peter Pontzen, magical illusions designed by former President of the Magic Circle Scott Penrose, lighting design by Tony Simpson and sound design by Shock Productions. Casting to be announced. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

Nicoll returns to Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre this summer with Dragons and Mythical Beasts, a brand-new production reuniting the creative team behind the international hit show, Dinosaur World Live. Dragons and Mythical Beasts enters a magical world of mythical creatures, bringing a host of magnificent beasts to life on stage: from Unicorns to Stone Trolls, take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon! Tickets on sale soon.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts is co-directed by Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt, with puppets designed by Max Humphries and lighting design by John Maddox. Casting to be announced. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

Tickets for The Tiger Who Came to Tea at Theatre Royal Haymarket are on sale now.

Tickets for Dragons and Mythical Beasts at Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre will be on sale soon.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea: www.tigerstealive.com | www.trh.co.uk

Dragons and Mythical Beasts: www.dragonsandbeastslive.com | www.openairtheatre.com