Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE THREE MUSKETEERS Starring Robert Lindsay Extends Run

The cast also includes Dianne Pilkington, David Bedella, Matthew Curnier, Antony Eden, Sarah Kameela Impey and Lydea Perkins.

Jun. 2, 2021 Â 
THE THREE MUSKETEERS Starring Robert Lindsay Extends Run

Due to popular demand, the new online comedy The Three Musketeers - attempted by FoolHardy written by Sydney Stevenson will extend its online run, now available from 15 June until 27 June. Joseph O'Malley directs Robert Lindsay (Narrator), Dianne Pilkington (Sarah Noble), David Bedella (Josh Hemingway), Matthew Curnier (Greg Matthews), Antony Eden (David Du Lesley), Sarah Kameela Impey (Jamie Aston) and Lydea Perkins (Maisie Stephens).

The classic tale of The Three Musketeers is brought to you by the inconceivable, unimaginable and fantastical FoolHardy Theatre... a company with questionable theatrical training, no experience and no taste. What could possibly go wrong?

Audio and animation are brought together in this swashbuckling adventure. Expect sword fights, deception and a right royal romance as audiences are taken back to the regal splendour of 17th century France in this exciting, madcap comedy.

The Three Musketeers is partnering with venues, who will sell tickets across the UK, to help support them financially through these difficult times. Partner venues include: Theatre Royal Winchester; Epsom Playhouse; Lighthouse, Poole; Concordia Theatre, Hinckley; Mull Theatre; The Forum Theatre, Northallerton; The Savoy Theatre, Monmouth; The Beggar's Theatre, Millom; Blue Orange Theatre, Birmingham; Hertford Theatre; The Quarry Theatre, Bedford; Stamford Arts Centre; The Holroyd, Shropshire; The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering; Helmsley Arts Centre, York; and, Waterside, Manchester.

Box Office: www.musketeersonline.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Ahlam Will Have Staged Reading Of YOU BURY ME at Edinburgh International Festival Photo

Ahlam Will Have Staged Reading Of YOU BURY ME at Edinburgh International Festival

The Handlebards Will Take MACBETH on a UK Tour Photo

The Handlebards Will Take MACBETH on a UK Tour

CIRCUS 1903 Will Return to the Southbank Centres Royal Festival Hall This Christmas Photo

CIRCUS 1903 Will Return to the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall This Christmas

Shake Festival Announce THE WINTERS TALE Livestreamed From Sands Films Studios Photo

Shake Festival Announce THE WINTER'S TALE Livestreamed From Sands Films Studios


More Hot Stories For You

  • GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens June 4 At Omaha Community Playhouse
  • THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to be Presented at The TADA Theatre
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Omaha Performing Arts Announces Steelhouse Omaha