THE TEMPEST Comes To Finsbury Circus City Garden

Shakespeare's tale of Tyranny and Transformation, Fantastical figures, Family Feuds and Forgiveness is brought to life by Lights of London's professional acting troupe in the superb surroundings of Finsbury Circus City Garden in this premiere adaptation using original text, trimmed down and spatially adapted to the times.

This production lasts approx 1 hour and 15 minutes without an interval.

Cast:

Jonathan Cooper

Jonathan Forrester

Darrie Gardner

Duncan Hess

Maxine Howard

Maximilian L'Olive

Mohit Mathur

Michaela Murphy

Jimin Suh

Timothy Weston

Alex Gordon Wood

with Associate Director: Timothy Trimingham Lee

THIS IS AN OUTDOOR SOCIALLY DISTANCED PRODUCTION THAT IS STRICTLY TICKETED ONLY. Get tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lights-of-london-productions

