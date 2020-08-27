Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TEMPEST Comes To Finsbury Circus City Garden

This production lasts approx 1 hour and 15 minutes without an interval.

Aug. 27, 2020  

Shakespeare's tale of Tyranny and Transformation, Fantastical figures, Family Feuds and Forgiveness is brought to life by Lights of London's professional acting troupe in the superb surroundings of Finsbury Circus City Garden in this premiere adaptation using original text, trimmed down and spatially adapted to the times.

Cast:

  • Jonathan Cooper
  • Jonathan Forrester
  • Darrie Gardner
  • Duncan Hess
  • Maxine Howard
  • Maximilian L'Olive
  • Mohit Mathur
  • Michaela Murphy
  • Jimin Suh
  • Timothy Weston
  • Alex Gordon Wood

with Associate Director: Timothy Trimingham Lee

THIS IS AN OUTDOOR SOCIALLY DISTANCED PRODUCTION THAT IS STRICTLY TICKETED ONLY. Get tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lights-of-london-productions



