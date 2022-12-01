THE TALES OF THE BROTHERS GRIMM Announced At Sherman Productions
The Tales of the Brothers Grimm cast brings together a group of exceptional actor-musicians, including several Sherman Christmas favourites.
Inspired by the famous fairy tales, Hannah McPake - writer, performer and star of numerous Sherman productions - reimagines the world of The Brothers Grimm in a new Christmas show for the whole family.
Directed by Artistic Director Joe Murphy, audiences will be transported from Edwardian Cardiff to the magical fairytale kingdom with a 21st century twist on what it means to be a princess taking charge of their own story.
Cardiff, 1913. Christmas Eve. Stevie's mum is a Suffragette, fighting for the right to vote. But Stevie just wants to fit in. Meanwhile, in the Grimmdom, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel are waiting for their Happy Ever After. But when a storm transports Stevie to this magic land, things begin to change. None of the stories are happening like they were supposed to. Will everything end in disaster? Or can Stevie save the Grimmdom and find her own Once Upon a Time?
Director Joe Murphy said, "One of the things that makes the festive season so special is the opportunity to come together and spend time with friends and family, and there is no better place to do that than at the theatre. Hannah McPake's reimagining of the Tales of The Brothers Grimm promises to be a joyous experience for our audiences this Christmas, brought to life by this hugely talented team of performers and creatives."
The Tales of The Brothers Grimm cast brings together a group of exceptional actor-musicians, including several Sherman Christmas favourites. As well as writing this year's show, Hannah McPake, who recently delighted audiences as Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, will return to the Sherman's Main House stage as Mum / Snow Queen. Hannah is co-founder of Gagglebabble. She wrote Tilting at Windmills for Radical Reinventions at the Sherman and Rodney and the Shrieking Sisterhood, starring Rhys Ifans, for Sherman Theatre's lockdown audio series Heart of Cardiff.
