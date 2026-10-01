THE SWAN, THE WEREWOLF AND GIANPIERO to Play Voilà! Festival
Written by Agata Nielsen, the production blends tango, physical comedy and dark humor.
Drama Queen Studios will bring The Swan, the Werewolf and Gianpiero to The Playground Theatre on 12 and 15 November 2026 as part of Voilà! Theatre Festival.
Written by Polish-British actress and tango dancer Agata Nielsen, the one-hour dark comedy follows Roxana and Mateo as their private argument spills onto the stage as they break up 5 minutes before their performance. The eccentric director and choreographer, Gianpiero, sees the unfolding disaster as an opportunity to create his greatest masterpiece.
Inspired by Nielsen's years in London's tango scene, the production brings together tango, physical comedy and dark humour. The show began with three tango dancers and had a sold-out premiere at COLAB Theatre before appearing at Camden Fringe. It now returns with a cast of professional actors.
Production Information
Performance dates: 12 and 15 November 2026
Venue: The Playground Theatre, London
Running time: 1h
Produced by: Drama Queen Studios
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