THE SIX WIVES OF HENRY VIII Will Come to The Kings Head Theatre

Craig Edwards directs Howard Coggins and Stu McLoughlin in the acclaimed comedy of many errors and frequent mistakes, The Six Wives of Henry VIII, a lively and absurd journey through the hysterical history of one of England's most famous Kings and his poor, unfortunate wives.

Howard Coggins looks like Henry VIII. There's no escaping that.

Stu Mcloughlin doesn't really look like any of the wives, but he's going to give it a go.

After their previous self-funded two-man historical drama is savaged in the press, Howard and Stu are at their wits' end. Then they hit upon an idea for a show that could change everything ...

But can two of the South West's favourite theatrical sons put aside their differences and make it through to the end without killing each other?

Living Spit's original hit show comes to London for the first-time following sell-out runs at Bristol Old Vic, a UK tour and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. With live original music, embroidery, barbie dolls, silly songs and historical hysteria, this promises to be an ill-researched lesson in cross-dressing Tudor history that you'll never forget. You may just laugh your head off.

'The Six Wives of Henry VIII' is a storming, surprising and sassy night out. The music is as cool as the wives are hot and, amidst the sharp dialogue, witty characters, deft theatricality and bloody fascinating history, I was genuinely moved. Cracking storytelling and a top night out' Emma Rice (Wise Children)

