THE SHIVERS to Tour Southeast England for Autumn Half Term

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A fox, a pigeon, and a secret agent are on a mission to save the world, but everything is not what it seems. The evil Miss Information and her deadly sleepy agents are on the attack, and now all the colours are wrong and all the sounds are upside down. When true is false and real is fake, will our superheroes be able to untangle the lies and figure out who to trust?

The Shivers is a gripping fast-paced action comic spy thriller aimed at 7-11 year olds and their parents. Presented by emma + pj it is coming to venues in Hants, Surrey, Kent and Berkshire this autumn half term.

The show is a high energy mix of clowning, dance, music and fun set in a riot of colour that some have likened to a 'live cartoon'. While it is aimed at a young audience and is a perfect introduction to live theatre for those who have never been before, there are also plenty of cultural references to keep their parents engaged.

The three-member cast, (Isis Clunie, Ben Kulvichit and Kenndrick Horton) play multiple roles that keep the audience gripped. Live video feeds via a green screen add to the action and make each performance unique. 'The show was fantastic' said 11 year old Alice.

Touching on themes of misinformation, fake news and AI and extolling the power of friendship and trusting your gut, The Shivers also gives families plenty to talk about after the show around online fakes, safety and the proposed social media ban. It has been nominated for six Fringe Theatre Awards. Eight year old Carl enthused 'I rate it an infinity out of 10.'

'We really think The Shivers works brilliantly for the target age range' said writer/director Emma Clark, 'part of the creation process took place in collaboration with students from five primary schools in London.' 'It's very much a show created with young people, for young people' added co-writer and director PJ Stanley.

emma + pj are an independent, self-produced company with big ambitions founded in 2018. Their collaboration explores humanity in extreme landscapes, creating cinematic, otherworldly environments that invite us to reimagine our place in the world. The Shivers is their first touring show for this age group. Their work for adults includes Scenes from a Repatriation at the Royal Court and Ghosts of the Near Future at The Barbican.

The Shivers was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre London. It is funded by Arts Council England. The tour is supported by house southeast theatre network which supports arts venues by improving the range, quality and scale of theatre presented across South East and East England and exists to build the audience for contemporary theatre across the region. It does this by supporting venues and artists to develop audiences and by helping to create a long-term infrastructure for touring. house is led and delivered by Farnham Maltings and supported by Arts Council England.

The Shivers can be seen at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant (26 October), Horton Arts Centre, Epsom (27 October), Assembly Rooms Faversham (28 October), The Curve Slough (29 October), The Nutshell Winchester 30 October) and Reading's South Sreet Arts Centre (31 October).

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