THE PUFFY COATS Audio Musical to Release Free on Streaming

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The Writerly Kitchen will release of The Puffy Coats, a new podcast musical written and directed by Filip Holacky. The three-episode comedy-horror, running at 83 minutes, will be available free on all major streaming platforms on October 26, 2026. It is the first public production from The Writerly Kitchen. The musical stars Jorgey Scott-Learmonth and Harrison Vaughan.

Tanya and Mark meet at the airport after their flights are cancelled and decide to start a private detective agency, a choice that leads them somewhere neither expected. The story is told through hazy memories, interrogation tapes, a dictaphone, and a newspaper article. Everyone is narrating, but not everyone is reliable; scenes are missing, the recordings that survive have been edited by someone with an interest. What listeners take from it is left up to them.

CAST AND CREATIVES

Jorgey Scott-Learmonth (Tanya) is a Scottish actor from Edinburgh who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2025. Her theatre credits include Gallus in Weegieland (Tron Theatre), Brave Macbeth, Divas: From Stage to Screen, and The Steamie (all Edinburgh Fringe), and Spring Awakening, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and She Loves Me (all RCS).

Harrison Vaughan (Mark) is a British actor, singer, and dancer. His credits include Matilda the Musical in the West End, a guest role in CBBC's The Next Step, and runner-up on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer. He played the lead in the Off-West End musical Project: Walter, and is a World, British, and English Championship jazz dancer.

Filip Holacky (writer and director) is a Czech composer and writer based in Edinburgh. His work ranges from musical theatre to concert works for classical ensembles. His musical Project: Walter premiered Off-West End at the Bridewell Theatre in October 2025. Since then, he has written The Other Frances, A New Musical for Leeds Conservatoire. He lectures at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is Lead Producer of The Writerly Kitchen, where he created The Puffy Coats and a short film ALICE ALIVE.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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