THE PUFFY COATS Audio Musical to Release Free on Streaming
Starring Jorgey Scott-Learmonth and Harrison Vaughan, the musical follows two strangers who meet at an airport and start a private detective agency.
The Writerly Kitchen will release of The Puffy Coats, a new podcast musical written and directed by Filip Holacky. The three-episode comedy-horror, running at 83 minutes, will be available free on all major streaming platforms on October 26, 2026. It is the first public production from The Writerly Kitchen. The musical stars Jorgey Scott-Learmonth and Harrison Vaughan.
Tanya and Mark meet at the airport after their flights are cancelled and decide to start a private detective agency, a choice that leads them somewhere neither expected. The story is told through hazy memories, interrogation tapes, a dictaphone, and a newspaper article. Everyone is narrating, but not everyone is reliable; scenes are missing, the recordings that survive have been edited by someone with an interest. What listeners take from it is left up to them.
CAST AND CREATIVES
Jorgey Scott-Learmonth (Tanya) is a Scottish actor from Edinburgh who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2025. Her theatre credits include Gallus in Weegieland (Tron Theatre), Brave Macbeth, Divas: From Stage to Screen, and The Steamie (all Edinburgh Fringe), and Spring Awakening, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and She Loves Me (all RCS).
Harrison Vaughan (Mark) is a British actor, singer, and dancer. His credits include Matilda the Musical in the West End, a guest role in CBBC's The Next Step, and runner-up on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer. He played the lead in the Off-West End musical Project: Walter, and is a World, British, and English Championship jazz dancer.
Filip Holacky (writer and director) is a Czech composer and writer based in Edinburgh. His work ranges from musical theatre to concert works for classical ensembles. His musical Project: Walter premiered Off-West End at the Bridewell Theatre in October 2025. Since then, he has written The Other Frances, A New Musical for Leeds Conservatoire. He lectures at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is Lead Producer of The Writerly Kitchen, where he created The Puffy Coats and a short film ALICE ALIVE.
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