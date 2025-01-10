THE PSYCHIC Will Receive World Premiere at York Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



York Theatre Royal has announced the world premiere of Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s The Psychic opening at York Theatre Royal in 2026. Following the success of Ghost Stories, Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman reunite for this brand-new production - opening on 6 May 2026, with previews from 29 April 2026, and running until 23 May 2026.

Creators Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, said today, “We are so thrilled to have the world premiere of our new play at York Theatre Royal and to be part of their exciting next chapter. We cannot wait to unleash The Psychic at this remarkable venue.”

Paul Crewes, Chief Executive at York Theatre Royal added, “We are very proud to be producing the world premiere of The Psychic here at York Theatre Royal. Andy and Jeremy have created this wonderful edge-of-your-seat script that we can't wait to bring to life on our stage in 2026.”

The Psychic adds to York Theatre Royal’s impressive list of produced and co-produced work on its main stage in the next year. The 2025 season includes their co-production with Wise Children of North by Northwest and Gary Oldman’s return to York Theatre Royal in Krapp’s Last Tape.

Tickets for The Psychic go on sale to York Theatre Royal members on Friday 10 January at 1pm; with public on sale from Wednesday 15 January at 1pm.

