THE PRINCESS DIARIES IN CONCERT Will Come to London's Eventim Apollo

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Overture Global Entertainment and presenting partner GEA Live, in collaboration with Disney Concerts, have announced the world premiere of The Princess Diaries In Concert, presented by GEA Live at the Eventim Apollo in London on November 27, 2026.

For the first time, audiences can experience the fan-favorite film on the big screen as John Debney's beloved score is performed live by the all-women orchestra The Sinfonietta. The London premiere will be conducted by Macy Schmidt, who is also the Creative Producer and the CEO of Overture Global Entertainment, and will mark the first performance ahead of North American and UK/Europe tours planned for 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25, at 10 AM GMT.

Released in 2001, The Princess Diaries introduced audiences to Mia Thermopolis, an awkward San Francisco teenager whose ordinary life is turned upside down when she discovers she is heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. The film marked the big-screen debut and breakthrough role of Anne Hathaway as Mia, opposite screen icon Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, with a cast that also includes Héctor Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall, and Robert Schwartzman. Twenty-five years later, Hathaway was recently named a Disney Legend, The Walt Disney Company's highest honor, recognizing a career with Disney that began with her unforgettable role as Mia.

Directed by the late Garry Marshall and based on the novel by Meg Cabot, the film became a defining family favorite of the early 2000s and launched a beloved franchise whose humor, heart, and memorable characters continue to resonate more than a quarter-century later. Created and produced by Overture Global Entertainment in a first-of-its-kind partnership with Disney Concerts, The Princess Diaries In Concert invites longtime fans and a new generation to rediscover Mia's unforgettable transformation from reluctant teenager to royal heir, experiencing the film's comedy, romance, friendships, and family relationships in a new live-to-film format.

Macy Schmidt is founder and music director of The Sinfonietta, an acclaimed global network of all-women and majority women-of-color orchestras known for reimagining popular music in a symphonic setting.

"There is so much joy and nostalgia surrounding The Princess Diaries, and I'm incredibly proud and excited for The Sinfonietta to be part of bringing this beloved film to the concert stage for the first time. We're grateful to our presenting partner GEA Live for really honoring that vision and crafting a production that includes The Sinfonietta in the narrative," says Schmidt. “John Debney's music in this film scored the hearts of an entire generation, and we can't wait to bring that magic to life, for audiences in London and around the world.”

“The Princess Diaries is just one of those films that people have a real affection for, and its 25th anniversary gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate just how much it continues to mean to fans,” says Floris Douwes, Managing Director of GEA Live. “Bringing fans together to experience the movie they love on the big screen, while hearing its music performed live, is a wonderful way to commemorate this milestone. Presenting the premiere in London at the Eventim Apollo with The Sinfonietta feels like the perfect way to give Mia's story a royal debut.”

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