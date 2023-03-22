Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE POLAR BEAR (IS DEAD) Comes To Leeds Playhouse

Performances run 14-15 April.

Mar. 22, 2023  
THE POLAR BEAR (IS DEAD) Comes To Leeds Playhouse

Have you ever thought about what it means to lose something forever? A treasured possession? Someone you love? Or an entire species?

Artistic collaborators Natalie Bellingham and Daniele Pennati met by chance in 2016 and went on to establish an international creative collective, jointly developing work despite living more than 900 miles apart - one in Yorkshire and the other in Milan, Italy.

The result is The Polar Bear (is Dead), a playful exploration of loss and survival in our current precarious landscape, opening in the Bramall Rock Void studio space at Leeds Playhouse on 14-15 April. Ultimately full of hope, it includes a plant, a polar bear, the Spice Girls and a conversation with Natalie's mum about the end of the world.

The show is a Zoom conversation shared directly with the audience - Natalie performing live in the theatre while Daniele performs digitally on screen from Italy - illustrated by photos, videos and memories from over the years.

Originally conceived as a compromise to enable them to make the show during covid travel restrictions, they decided to keep the format even when restrictions were lifted to underline their ecological message. Face-to-face preparation for the show has all been achieved using surface transport - no flights - and, if the show is taken to Italy as planned, the roles will be reversed, with Daniele live on stage and Natalie zooming in from Yorkshire.

"After a grim few years in the arts, we're really looking forward to bringing the show to Leeds," said Natalie. "At one point this project seemed an impossible dream, but we're here, we're doing it and the enthusiasm for the work and support from the Playhouse has been uplifting.

"In many ways the show is about change, another thing the pandemic presented us all with that we didn't ask for. The show looks at the changes we face as humans globally and, closer to home, as individuals.

"We want our work to have a life after the show ends, in the bar later, in front of the TV the next night, wherever, through conversations. We'd love people to chat about what we have and how we can enjoy it whilst it's here - and how we might hold onto it for as long as possible before things change."




Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans Photo
Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans
Coinciding with the launch of their new website, Marchmont House have unveiled the first events as part of their 2023 season.  The range of events on offer are designed to bring people together to celebrate creativity – this ethos lies at the very heart of all Marchmont’s endeavours, from its public events to its unique artist residencies and on-site studios.
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Aptly kicking off its UK Tour in James’ hometown – and that of his protagonist detective Roy Grace – this stage adaptation by Shaun McKenna is capably performed and authentically menacing in its simplicity, but a problem with pacing prevents it from fulfilling its full potential.
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman Photo
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With The Magical Dead Cat Tour Photo
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

More Hot Stories For You


THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The EverymanTHE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
March 21, 2023

Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
March 21, 2023

Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury TheatrePhotos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
March 21, 2023

All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos here!
Tron Theatre Tron Theatre Welcomes Award Winning New Play Telling The Hidden Story Of Henrietta LacksTron Theatre Tron Theatre Welcomes Award Winning New Play Telling The Hidden Story Of Henrietta Lacks
March 21, 2023

Tron Theatre will welcome Family Tree by Mojisola Adebayo on its the world premiere tour. Directed by Matthew Xia, Artistic Director of Actors Touring Company, the play tells the extraordinary legacy of Henrietta Lacks, whose influence on modern-day medicine still reverberates today, yet her story has remained hidden until now.
Abel Selaocoe's Soundwalk for LEEDS 2023 opens next weekAbel Selaocoe's Soundwalk for LEEDS 2023 opens next week
March 21, 2023

As You Are, a soundwalk for Leeds written for Opera North by South African-born composer and cellist Abel Selaocoe will open on Thursday 30 March as part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture.
share