THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Birmingham Royal Ballet
The acclaimed production by Sir Peter Wright features design by John Macfarlane and live music by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
In a conclusion to celebrations marking the 100th birthday of Birmingham Royal Ballet's Founding Director Laureate, Sir Peter Wright, the Company will present his production of The Nutcracker.
Returning to its home of Birmingham Hippodrome once again this Christmas, the production will run from 20 November to 12 December 2026 with tickets on sale now at brb.org.uk.
Created as a gift for Birmingham by Sir Peter Wright in 1990, the production remains widely regarded as one of the finest productions of The Nutcracker in the world. Beloved by generations, The Nutcracker features a sumptuous design by the acclaimed artist John MacFarlane and Tchaikovsky's glorious score, performed live by the 60-strong Royal Ballet Sinfonia. This timeless production boasts daring swordfights, falling snow, magic, and a 30-foot Christmas tree in a magical journey for all ages.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Director, Carlos Acosta said: “As always, it is a pleasure to see The Nutcracker return to Birmingham Hippodrome, now in its 36th year since the production's world premiere here in the city.
“Every year I delight in seeing generations come together to enjoy this magical production, some of them for the very first time and some in a long tradition of enjoying our glorious Nutcracker every festive season.
“This season is made even more special as we celebrate the 100th birthday years of our Founding Director Laureate, Sir Peter Wright. His production of The Nutcracker is widely regarded as one of the finest in the world and can only be found in Birmingham this Christmas.”
Principal casting includes: Céline Gittens, Momoko Hirata, Yu Kurihara, Sofia Liñares, Miki Mizutani, Katherine Ochoa, Beatrice Parma, Yaoqian Shang and Lucy Waine in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy; Enrique Bejarano Vidal, Tzu-Chao Chou, Mathias Dingman, Haoliang Feng, Yasiel Hodelín, Riku Ito, Mason King, Max Maslen and Lachlan Monaghan in the role of The Prince; Olivia Chang Clarke, Rosanna Ely, Reina Fuchigami, Alisa Garkavenko, Maïlène Katoch, Sofia Liñares, Katherine Ochoa, Rachele Pizzillo and Sophie Walters in the role of Clara; Olivia Chang Clarke, Rosanna Ely, Reina Fuchigami, Alisa Garkavenko, Céline Gittens, Miki Mizutani, Beatrice Parma, Rachele Pizzillo, Lucy Waine, Yuki Sugiura and Amelia Thompson in the role of Rose Fairy. The Royal Ballet Sinfonia will be conducted by Giovanni Fanizza, Thomas Jung, Subin Kim, Paul Murphy and Yi Wei.
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