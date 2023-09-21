Northern Ballet's enchanting festive favourite The Nutcracker, returns to Leeds Grand Theatre this November following its hugely successful run last year with multiple sell-out performances.

The ballet tells the story of Clara and her wooden Nutcracker doll that is much more than it seems. As the clock strikes midnight she finds herself being whisked away on a magical adventure through a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes and a whole host of colourful characters.

Synonymous with Christmas, The Nutcracker is one of the world's favourite ballets and has delighted audiences, young and old, for over 100 years. The perfect introduction to classical ballet, The Nutcracker has something for everyone, from the iconic dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to an epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince and the villainous Mouse King.

The ballet is set to Tchaikovsky's instantly recognisable music, played live by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia, sure to fill audiences with festive cheer from the very first note.

Tickets are now on sale, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker to find out more and book.

Northern Ballet is hosting an audio-described performance and Touch Tour for visually-impaired patrons. For more information visit northernballet.com/audio-described-performances