THE NEW WORLD SYMPHONY Will Pair Dvořák with Film Scores at Marlborough
Anthony Brown conducts 50 musicians from the South West in a program combining classical and cinematic compositions.
The Fulltone Orchestra will return to Marlborough College Chapel on Sunday 8th November at 3pm with The New World Symphony, a programme pairing Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 with three of cinema's most recognisable orchestral scores. The concert is conducted by the orchestra's founder and Musical Director, Anthony Brown, and features 50 musicians drawn from across the South West.
The programme opens with John Barry's suite from Dances with Wolves and James Horner's Titanic Suite, before Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, performed by violin soloist Katy Smith. The second half is given to Dvořák's Ninth, written in 1893 and among the most performed symphonies in the repertoire, closing a programme that moves between film and concert hall.
The magnificent gothic setting of Marlborough College Chapel offers the ideal backdrop for this very special programme, truly accentuating the rich sound of the symphony orchestra.
Conducted by Anthony Brown, this is a concert of spectacular scale and beauty. He said: 'We're delighted to be returning to Marlborough College. This programme takes audiences across cultures, landscapes and generations, and the Chapel's acoustic gives our 50 players the space to really open up!'
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