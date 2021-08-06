THE LODGER Will Be Performed at The Coronet Theatre in September

The World Premiere of The Lodger, a cathartic and acerbic new play by influential playwright Robert Holman, comes to The Coronet Theatre. Performances run 10 September - 9 October 2021.

The play is directed by actor and director Geraldine Alexander, and is performed by a first-rate cast of Penny Downie, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Matthew Tennyson and Iniki Mariano.

Sisters Dolly and Esther grow up in ultra-conservative Harrogate in the '60s. 50 years later, following the death of their mother, Dolly comes to stay with Esther - now a successful novelist and living in Little Venice with her younger, inscrutable lodger, Jude. To make a new future they will have to be honest, heal old wounds, and the two sisters learn to laugh together again. Laced with humour, The Lodger is a story about identity, maturity and the possibility of reconciliation.

Robert Holman writes plays of startling beauty, combining close observation of the way people behave with a thrilling and uncompromising mastery of dramatic form. He describes his writing as 'I just write about people'. He is the playwright frequently named a major influence on other playwrights. "My favourite living writer." Simon Stephens. His work has been produced since the 1970s at the RSC, the West End, Royal Court Theatre and elsewhere in the UK. His plays include The Natural Cause; Mud; Outside the Whale; German Skerries (for which he won the George Devine Award); Other Worlds; Today; The Overgrown Path; Making Noise Quietly; Across Oka; Rafts and Dreams; Bad Weather; Holes in the Skin; and Jonah and Otto.

Director Geraldine Alexander's directing credits include: for the Coronet Theatre Genet's Deathwatch, her play Amygdala and workshops for her adaptation of Iris Murdoch's The Book and The Brotherhood and A Secret Play by Ben Okri. Other credits include The Crucible (Storyhouse, Chester), Tabori's Wisemen and Copperface (RSC). Over lockdown she co-founded a company for recent drama graduates which had had their first live performance of Citizens' Richard in June 2021. Geraldine is also an actress and writer, who has appeared widely on stage and screen and is currently on screen in 'Bridgerton', 'The One' and 'Oslo'.

Penny Downie plays Dolly. Penny is known for many roles with the RSC, National Theatre and West End. On TV she is perhaps best known for the Duchess of Gloucester in The Crown and as Lady Sinderby in Downton Abbey. She previously performed in Judgement Day at The Print Room.

Sylvestra Le Touzel plays Esther. Her many recent TV appearances include Intelligence, Roadkill, The Crown, Endeavour, Big School, Father Brown, Appropriate Adult, and in film in The Death of Stalin, Radioactive, Mr Turner and Cloud Atlas. Many West End, RSC and National Theatre appearances include Alys Always (Bridge Theatre), The Pride of Miss Jean Brodie (Donmar Warehouse) and Waste (National Theatre).

Matthew Tennyson plays Luke. Matthew previously performed in Robert Holman's A Breakfast Of Eels (The Coronet Theatre) and Making Noise Quietly (Donmar Warehouse). His stage career includes A Monster Calls (The Old Vic/Bristol Old Vic), Salomé, (RSC) and Cleansed (National Theatre), on TV A Midsummer Night's Dream, Humans and Babylon, and in film Benediction, Making Noise Quietly, Pride.

Iniki Mariano plays Anila. Iniki was born in Singapore where she made her television and stage debuts. Since training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, stage credits include Peter Pan (National Theatre/BOV), The Jungle Book (Derby Theatre), Can't Wait for Christmas! (Orange Tree Theatre). Film includes The Retreat by Marcus Anthony Thomas.

