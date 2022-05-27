THE LION at Southwark Playhouse Cancels Upcoming Performances Due to Non Covid Medical Emergency

THE LION at Southwark Playhouse has canceled press night tonight and Saturday's matinee

due to a non covid medical emergency.

Producer Danielle Tarento said: "Due to a medical emergency within the company, regretfully we have had to take the decision to cancel tonight's press night and tomorrow's matinee of THE LION at Southwark Playhouse.



"Whilst this is hugely disappointing to me, the rest of THE LION family and to the audience members and press alike who have booked in to see the show this weekend, the safety and well-being of my company is my first priority. We hope to back to the normal show schedule next week.



"The new press night will be Tuesday 31st May at 8pm



"However, clouds do have silver linings. Tomorrow night, for one night only, Benjamin Scheuer, writer of THE LION, will perform a concert version of the show at 8pm. This will likely be the last time he will ever perform the show in full so will be an evening not to miss."



For further information or to book tickets please visit southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

