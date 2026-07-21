THE KING’S SPEECH Will Launch UK Tour in 2027

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The Barn Theatre in Cirencester's new production of The King’s Speech by David Seidler, directed by Loveday Ingram, will play at the Barn from 9 October – 7 November 2026 will embark on a major UK tour opening in Oxford on 11 January 2027 and touring through to the end of June 2027. The tour will visit Coventry, Cheltenham, Clwyd, Darlington, Blackpool, Bath, Guildford, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Leeds, Eastbourne, Leicester, Bromley, Wolverhampton, Southend, Salisbury, Ipswich, Winchester, Northampton, Carlisle, Cambridge, Windsor and Liverpool. For further details and on-sale information please visit www.thekingsspeechplay.com, presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International: www.mtishows.co.uk

Director Loveday Ingram said “I am delighted to be invited back to The Barn Theatre to direct The King's Speech for them this Autumn. I love the film and this stage version brings the story to life with huge heart. It is a deeply moving story about human connection, courage and friendship - an intimate story of trust that so poignantly shows that true leadership comes from embracing our humanity, rather than striving for perfection. I am much looking forward to bring it to life with Iwan and his fantastic team.”

Iwan Lewis Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Barn Theatre said “We are incredibly proud to be bringing The King’s Speech to audiences across the UK under the direction of the wonderful Loveday Ingram. We are also delighted to be partnering with Tiny Giant Entertainment—long-standing supporters of the Barn Theatre’s work—on a production that represents another important step in our ambition to create exceptional work in the Cotswolds with a life far beyond our own stage. We don’t believe a production should end when its run at the Barn finishes; our purpose is to develop work that continues to grow, reaching audiences across the touring sector and beyond. At a time when our industry faces significant challenges, partnering with world-class artists and creating ambitious productions with long-term futures is more important than ever. We’re excited to see this model continue with The King’s Speech.”

About The King's Speech

The world is listening… A country on the precipice of another terrible war. An abdicated king. A constitutional crisis. And the only man who can provide hope for the nervous British public is Bertie – a man who is shy, unprepared for monarchy and, worst of all, has a debilitating speech impediment.

With the future of the monarchy, and Britain itself, on the line, an historic radio address looms over a man who can barely stammer through full sentences. Desperate, Bertie and his family turn to an unconventional speech therapist from Australia to turn him into the king Britain can believe in.

As royal protocol meets unorthodox challenges, what emerges is an unlikely but deeply meaningful friendship. Adapted from the Oscar-winning film, this exciting new production from the acclaimed Barn Theatre blends humour, heart and high stakes in a beloved drama about duty, courage and finding one’s voice.

Casting and full creative team to be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

Oxford Playhouse

From 13 January 2027

On sale soon

Coventry Belgrade

w/c 18 January 2027

On sale now

Cheltenham Everyman

w/c 25 January 2027

On sale soon

Theatr Clwyd

w/c 1 February 2027

On sale soon

Darlington Hippodrome

w/c 8 February 2027

On sale now

Blackpool Grand

w/c 15 February 2027

On sale now

Bath Theatre Royal

w/c 22 February 2027

On sale now

Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

w/c 1 March 2027

On sale soon

Aberdeen His Majesty’s

w/c 8 March 2027

On sale soon

Nottingham Playhouse

w/c 15 March 2027

On sale soon

Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre

w/c 29 March 2027

On sale now

Leicester Curve

w/c 5 April 2027

On sale now

Bromley Churchill Theatre

w/c 12 April 2027

On sale now

Wolverhampton Grand

w/c 19 April 2027

On sale now

Southend Palace Theatre

w/c 26 April 2027

On sale now

Salisbury Playhouse

w/c 3 May 2027

On sale now

Ipswich New Wolsey

w/c 10 May 2027

On sale soon

Winchester Theatre Royal

w/c 17 May 2027

On sale soon

Northampton Theatre Royal

w/c 24 May 2027

On sale now

Carlisle Sands Centre

w/c 31 May 2027

On sale now

Cambridge Arts Theatre

w/c 7 June 2027

On sale soon

Windsor Theatre Royal

w/c 14 June 2027

On sale soon

Liverpool Playhouse

w/c 21 June 2027

On sale soon

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