Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Returns to Barn Theatre for Extended Summer Run

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The Barn Theatre's production of Million Dollar Quartet has returned for an extended summer run, playing from June 15 through August 22. Check out photos from the production below.

Set on the night of December 4, 1956, Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of the legendary jam session that brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at Sun Records in Memphis. What began as a chance gathering would become one of the most celebrated moments in rock 'n' roll history.

As ambitions clash and friendships are tested, the four music icons create the soundtrack of a generation, performing classics including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Hound Dog" and more.

The production stars Darren Day as Sun Records founder Sam Phillips. He is joined by Connor Payne as Elvis Presley, Christopher Erasmus as Johnny Cash, Joe Bence as Jerry Lee Lewis, Joey Bradick as Carl Perkins, Jenay Naima as Dyanne, Geraint Downing as Brother Jay and Josh Haberfield as W.S. "Fluke" Holland.

Million Dollar Quartet features a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle. The creative team includes choreographer Joanna Goodwin, set and costume designer Libby Watson, lighting designer Alex Musgrave, sound designer Nick Lodge and musical supervisor Lee Freeman.

Located in the heart of the Cotswolds, the Barn Theatre is an award-winning producing house dedicated to championing storytelling and creating world-class theatre for local and visiting audiences alike.

Photo Credit: Alex Fabrizi



Joey Bradick

Joe Bence

Jenay Naima

Darren Day

Darren Day

MDQ Company

Joey Bradick

Connor Payne

Christopher Erasmus

Joey Bradick, Connor Payne

Geraint Downing, Joey Bradick

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