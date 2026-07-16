FRANZ & MARIE to Make London Debut at Charing Cross Theatre

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Franz & Marie, the new musical inspired by Georg Büchner's Woyzeck with book & lyrics by Chris Broderick, has been newly adapted by Teresa Howard with additional music arrangements and orchestrations by Steven Edis and runs at Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 28 September to Saturday 14 November with a press performance on Monday 5 October.

Franz & Marie is a unique and visceral musical that breathes new life into Georg Büchner's classic German tragedy, Woyzeck, with soul-rattling Indie Raw Folk. It was originally commissioned two decades ago by the award-winning Korean company Acom and created by key members of the Kentish underground cult band, The Singing Loins. Franz & Marie is Teresa Howard's adaptation of that Singing Loins show, reimagined with a 14 strong cast of actor-musicians for Charing Cross Theatre in 2026.

This musical transforms a legendary tale into a heart-breaking tragedy, that explores contemporary themes of class prejudice and toxic masculinity, infused with sharp dark humour. Franz & Marie is a visceral, journey into the heart of a good man broken by a bad world.

Set in the twisted world of late 19th Century European Folklore, after action on the front line a platoon of young soldiers has been stationed in an isolated outpost for months awaiting further orders. Among them is Franz Woyzeck, a man haunted by nightmares since his return. He sees fire in the sky—hallucinations that blur the line between reality and trauma. Franz lives for two people: his girlfriend Marie, and their baby, Georgie. Forbidden from taking leave during the war, they haven't been able to marry, but his devotion is absolute- he goes above and beyond to provide for Marie and his child.

The title Franz & Marie refers to Woyzeck's first name and that of his girlfriend. Much like Romeo and Juliet, they love each other deeply and set out on an unforgiving path that could lead them to a bitter, tragic end. In this musical adaptation the character, and narrative, of Marie has evolved through the new creative process, allowing her to step into the spotlight beside Franz, and earning her a place alongside his, in the title.

Directed by Michael Oakley, Franz & Marie has been adapted for the stage by Teresa Howard based on the book and lyrics by Chris Broderick, music by Rob Shepherd and Chris Broderick – The Singing Loins, arrangements, orchestrations and additional music by Steven Edis, choreography by Ben Wright, lighting design by Christopher Nairne and sound design by Andrew Johnson and Oscar Cotran with design by Bretta Gerecke.

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