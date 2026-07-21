ANTIGONE, THE SNAW QUEEN, and More Set For Tron Theatre Autumn/Winter 2026 Season

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Tron Theatre has announced its new season of work for Autumn/Winter 2026. Artistic Director, Jemima Levick, has programmed the final season of 2026 with two big hitting Tron Theatre Company productions, Antigone by Lulu Raczka and The Snaw Queen by Johnny McKnight, alongside three very different but inspiring Visiting Companies. These include ThickSkin with the thriller It Walks Around the House at Night, Gilded Balloon and The Big Comedy Roadshow, and internationally renowned Ontroerend Goed with Thanks For Being Here. These are interspersed with two In Tronversatuion With…events, one with a selection of the cast from River City and one celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Tron Panto with the incredible Johnny McKnight.

Artistic Director, Jemima Levick, says of her Autumn/Winter 2026 season: ''I'm so excited to bring this programme of work to our audiences here in the Trongate. While much of our Autumn/Winter season is taken up with an adventure into the pantosphere, the work we have appearing before we jump into the land of The Snaw Queen is truly world class. Finn Den Hertog and his Groupwork colleagues have quietly carved themselves a place as one of Scotland’s most exciting young companies - I’m thrilled that they’ll be making Antigone with us here at the Tron and in their hometown of Glasgow. I’ve long been an admirer of Ontroerend Goed and Thickskin, and so to have both companies appear within weeks of each other will be a real treat. To then finish off the year with the Tron’s 40th panto is a celebration we’re all looking forward to and an absolute privilege.”

TRON THEATRE COMPANY PRODUCTIONS

The first of two Tron Theatre Company productions to hit the main stage is Lulu Raczka’s adaptation of Sophocles’ Antigone (18 Sep – 10 Oct, press performance Tue 22 Sep). Directed by Finn den Hertog in his directorial debut at the Tron, and in association with Groupwork, this modern reworking of the Greek classic tells the story of Antigone, fighting for justice for her brother by defying the powers that be for the right to bury him herself, even though he has been deemed a traitor. Her sister Ismene is torn between loyalty to her sister and commonsense, knowing what the final outcome will be for Antigone’s defiance. This two-hander is an exceptional rendering of the classic story, capturing sisterhood, sacrifice and survival as two young women come of age.

Director Finn Den Hertog says “Lulu Raczka’s messy, modern-day retelling of the Sophocles classic brings this timeless story of a girl standing up for what she believes kicking and screaming into the 21st century, placing two wild and witty sisters at the centre of the tale. An electric reimagining of an ancient Greek tragedy, this intimate two-hander is perfect for people who don’t think they like Greek tragedy.”

Next up is a celebration marking the 40th anniversary of the inimitable Tron Panto, and the best way to do this is to have panto legend Johnny McKnight back on the Tron stage, where he rightfully belongs, in The Snaw Queen (18 Nov – 31 Dec, press performance Fri 20 Nov). Written, directed by, and featuring Johnny, this is a remount of an old favourite and one that reunites him with his original Olive (the Other Reindeer), the incomparable Julie Wilson Nimmo. Johnny takes on the role of Santa (aka Kristine Cagney Kringle) who must save the day when a broken mirror unleashes pure chaos, transforming Rudie the Red Nosed reindeer into the terrifying Snaw Queen. Christmas looks almost certain to be cancelled unless Kristine and Olive can take on a dangerous quest across the pantosphere to turn the evil Snaw Queen back into the lovely Rudie the Red Nosed Reindeer and save Christmas.

Johnny McKnight says “The Snaw Queen is a show I have nothing but fond memories of, a madcap journey and – arguably – the most Christmassy of all the pantos I’ve done to date. To be able to get back into the room to find a new take on it is so exciting and to return to the Tron audience this Christmas, an utter delight. We promise this Christmas we’re bigger, louder and Snaw-queen-ier than ever!”

IN TRONVERSATION WITH…

We are very excited to be bringing back the sell-out In Tronversation With… events. Hosted by Johnny McKnight, these are a series of interviews that invite creative and cultural legends from Glasgow and beyond, to come and talk to our audiences about their career and connection to the Tron. The first event is a River City Special (16 Aug) with regular cast members and Tron alumni including Carmen Pieraccini, Jordan Young, Claire Dargo, Darren Brownlie, Kathryn Howden and Scott Fletcher joining us. Coinciding with the final episodes of River City, the cast will bring their stories from the streets of Shieldinch, their careers and their days at the Tron. The second In Tronversation With… event is part of our panto 40th Anniversary celebrations when we will be turning the tables on the Grande Dame of panto with a Johnny McKnight – Celebrating 40 Years of Tron Panto (24 Oct) event. Johnny will be in the hotseat being interviewed/interrogated by actor, friend and fellow panto star, Darren Brownlie. He will be talking about his award-winning career as an actor, writer and director in theatre and TV, as well as the pivotal role he has played in changing the landscape of the Scottish pantosphere. These events are always a sell-out with great stories, moving moments and lots of laughs.

VISITING COMPANY PRODUCTIONS

The visiting company programme is small but mighty this season and opens with one of the UK’s most exciting touring companies ThickSkin, and their critically acclaimed thriller It Walks Around The House At Night (15–17 October). Part ghost story and part psychological thriller, it draws audiences into a world of creeping dread, unexpected twists and dark humour as it tells the story of an out of work actor taking on a job playing a ghost at an old countryside manor. Soon, reality starts to blur with something more sinister. Next is a visit from the Gilded Balloon with The Big Comedy Roadshow (18 Oct). This year’s laughs come from breakout social media star Jack Skipper, Irish comedian Alison Spittle fresh from her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox and The Guilty Feminist podcast, Scottish BAFTA winner and star of Limmy’s Show Raymond Mearns, rising talent Tasmyn Kelly with Gareth Mutch on MC duties. Ending the visiting company schedule and taking the final slot before panto moves in is Thanks For Being Here (22 & 23 Oct) from the international theatre performance collective Ontroerend Goed. Renowned for their ground-breaking theatre, Thanks For Being Here is a witty and ingenious play of video and viewpoints with a blurring of boundaries between audience and performers. Thanks For Being Here was winner of the Belgian Theatre Festival Audience Award 2024 and is a show where the audience just have to sit back, relax, and be celebrated.

GLASGOW DOORS OPEN DAYS FESTIVAL

We will be opening our theatre doors as part of this year’s Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival (20 Sep). For one day only, we will be running half hour tours of the full Tron building including the James and Robert Adams church auditorium, the historic 16th century Tron Steeple and the JJ Burnet Curtain Wall, as well as revealing the illustrious history of this famous theatre. With a theme of Glasgow Goes Out: The Places That Made Us it only feels right that we throw our doors open to the public.

TRON CREATIVE & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Alongside work for the main auditorium, there will be a continuation of our Tron Creative and Community Engagement programmes, with opportunities for Scotland’s thriving freelance community of artists and creatives to engage with us; and a series of exciting new projects for young people, our local communities and schools to get involved with. The main Tron Creative event for this season is Outside Eyes (3 Sep) in partnership with Bijli Productions. Following a call out for applications, this scratch night will present new work from a selection of global majority artists. Outside Eyes is an opportunity to see the beginning stages of some of the boldest new performances on the Tron’s mainstage.

10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PAY IT FORWARD

This year we are celebrating two major anniversaries. The first one is 10 years of our rewarding Pay it Forward scheme. The Pay it Forward scheme started in 2016 as a fundraising initiative enabling local community groups working with children, families and adults experiencing disadvantage, to attend a

Tron Theatre Company show or panto, for free. Over the last 10 years we have raised over £140,000 and gifted tickets to nearly 5,000 people from over 90 groups across Glasgow. To mark this milestone, we will be inviting people to make a suggested £10 donation to Pay It Forward, helping us to bring more people to Tron Theatre Company productions free of charge, and make theatre accessible to even more people and communities across the city.

40 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE TRON PANTO

The second anniversary is a big one, and is Celebrating 40 years of the Tron panto. The Tron panto broke the mould by staging alternative pantos, mixing up the traditional roles and storylines, and pushing the panto boundaries. Back in 1986, the first ever panto to grace the Tron’s main stage was Sleeping Beauty written by Peter Capaldi and Craig Ferguson. This panto had the tagline of ‘Young, Gifted, Asleep’ and saw Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson taking their well-known Victor and Barry characters and turning them into the riotous panto dames, Victoria and Barathea. Since then, there have been countless variations of shows old and new, written by well know Scottish theatre names including Forbes Masson with Aladdie, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Cinderella; Gordon Dougall & Fletcher Mathers with Wullie Whitington, Eeting Beauty, Ya Beauty and the Beast, and Flo White; Alex Norton with Mr Merlin: and David Ireland with Sleeping Betty. It was in 2012 when Johnny McKnight made his first panto appearance on the Tron panto stage as Writer, Director and Performer in Aganeza Scrooge and since then he has gone on to make Tron audiences laugh, scream and immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit with Peter Panto and the Incredible Stinkerbell, Mammy Goose, Cinderfella, Olive the Other Reindeer, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Miracle on Parnie Street, and last year’s sell out extravaganza, Gallus in Weegieland. The Tron panto has also received several UK Pantomime Association Awards over the years with the first being Best Panto (theatre under 500 seats) in 2024 for Aganeza Scrooge, and this year Kenny Miller won Best Designer for Gallus In

Weegieland and Johnny won a Special Recognition Award for Achievement in Innovation. This year we will be celebrating with more glitter, more outrageous costumes, more songs, and more laughter than ever before with The Snaw Queen, whilst also looking back over the last 40 years that have changed the world of panto in Scotland.

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