THE JAZZ AGE Opens Tonight at the Playground Theatre

Hannah Tointon, Robert Boulter, and Jack Derges to Star in the UK Premiere Production of The Jazz Age at the Playground Theatre OPENING TONIGHT and playing until 19th October 2019.

Zelda Sayre, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Ernest Hemingway burned up the early 20th Century into a fury of passion, friendship, and beauty and captured the hearts of 1920's America - and the entire world. This London premiere production stars Hannah Tointon (Hollyoaks, Inbetweeners), Robert Boulter (West End's The Inheritance) and Jack Derges (EastEnders) who bring this dynamic trio to life onstage in this UK premiere of The Jazz Age, opening at the Playground Theatre on the 2nd October.

Written by the world-renowned playwright Allan Knee, writer of Broadway's Little Women and hit film Finding Neverland - soon to premier his new musical The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit at the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester this winter - the piece is fueled by the pulsating beat of an onstage jazz band trio, The Jazz Age fuses music, literature and art to reveal the thrilling, yet tragic, story of these three literary legends. The actors and jazz musicians will immerse audiences within touching distance of this sexy, talented, dangerous trio - a trio that defined an era.

In the words of BritishTheatre.com, "something remarkable is happening at the Playground Theatre." London's hottest new Off-West End's venue, the Playground Theatre in London W10 has already fostered many bold and imaginative new works. Now joining the Playground are a quartet of Broadway producers, Jana Robbins, Craig Hafner, Sherrie Wright, and Haley Swindal.

Directed by Anthony Biggs (The Paradise Circus) and Jana Robbins (Breaking The Silence), with music arrangements by Darren Barry (Penguin Café), this thrilling international collaboration celebrates the epic drive and tragic passion that fueled this literary ménage à trois and created The Jazz Age.

The show previews from 2nd October with Press Night on Friday 4th October, running until Saturday 19th October 2019. LIMITED PRESS TICKETS REMAINING FOR PRESS NIGHT.





