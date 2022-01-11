THE INDECENT MUSINGS OF MISS DONCASTER 2007 Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A one-woman comedy with balls, heart and Yorkshire grit heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster 2007 can be seen at the theatre on Friday 11 February.

Meet Miss Donny. Life hasn't quite turned out the way she thought it would when she accepted her sash and crown in Trilogy nightclub back in 2007.

No one goes out anymore. Tinder is s**t. And she's pretty sure her dad is dying. Things couldn't get much worse.

Until she sits on a cactus... naked.

Donna - Miss Doncaster - is the most relatable beauty queen this side of the Pennines.

Written and performed by Annabel York, The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster 2007 is directed by Rebecca Loudon. The associate director is Oliver De Rohan, the composer is Jacob Welsh, and costume and design is by Elle Loudon.

It can be seen in the McCarthy at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 11 February. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.