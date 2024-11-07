THE HO HO HO! CHRISTMAS SHOW and Meet Santa Experience Comes to Colchester's Mercury Theatre This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced that The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show and a Meet Santa experience will be part of the theatre's Winter offerings this year.

Santa Claus stars in the magical and enchanting production of The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show in the Mercury's Studio from 3-24 December 2024.

Get into the festive spirit as you travel to Santa's workshop to meet Ivy the new Head Elf. She is busy preparing everything for Santa in time for Christmas Eve. There are presents to wrap and reindeer to feed, so she needs your help to get it all done before the big night. A festive treat for all who truly believe in Santa Claus that will leave you feeling very Christmassy.

Joining the cast of The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show are Darcy Collins (Animal Farm, Dinosaur World Live, Angelo, Running Wild, A Christmas Carol) as Ivy the Elf and Laurence Moran (The Ho Ho Ho Christmas show, Tom's Midnight Garden, The Railway Children, Friendly Matches, BOY, The Horrible Histories (UK Tour) as Rusty the Elf and Puppeteer.

In partnership with The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show, the theatre will also be running a magical storytime and Santa experience, entitled Meet Santa, where audiences experience a charming holiday storytime followed by a personal meet-and-greet with Santa. Little ones will have the chance to chat with Santa, share their wishes, and receive a special Christmas gift. The experience will be running from 14-22 December 2024.

The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show is produced, directed and written by Olly Taylor for Olly Taylor Productions (The Ho Ho Ho Mrs Christmas Show, The Ho Ho Ho Christmas Show, The Spooky Magic Show, Dr Ranj's Teddy Bear Hospital) with Steve King as Creative Producer.

Taylor said on the show, “We really look forward to bringing our very special Christmas Show to the Mercury this year and we are so lucky that Santa Claus is coming to town! The show is a really good first experience for many children in a theatre and grown ups really enjoy experiencing the wonder again of the season through the eyes of the children. It's a fun enchanting show, with a lot of heart, that will leave audiences feeling very festive. We know with the Mercury team everyone is going to have a Merry Christmas”.

