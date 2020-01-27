THE GOOD LIFE, Starring Katherine Parkinson As Barbara Good, Will Receive World Premiere At Theatre Royal, Bath

The Good Life - the iconic TV sitcom that delighted countless millions in the 1970s - is to be adapted for the stage and will make its World Premiere at Theatre Royal Bath as part of their 2020 Summer Season.

Based on the television series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, Jeremy Sams' play leads the much-loved characters (not forgetting Geraldine the goat) through various adventures, some old, some new, all hilarious and often, even today, worryingly familiar. The production will run from Thursday 4 June - Saturday 20 June.

Remember the Goods - Tom and Barbara, suburban eco-warriors?

And their next-door neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter, desperately trying to maintain the Surbiton status quo?

Well, they're back - and on stage for the first time in The Good Life, a theatrical reimagining of the much-loved TV series which won millions of ardent viewers. This new play celebrates a time when, whatever our differences, we still managed to get on with our neighbours.

Katherine Parkinson stars as Barbara Good. Best known for her roles in The IT Crowd, for which she received a British Comedy Best TV Actress Award and a BAFTA Television Award, Humans and Doc Martin, she returns to Bath following last year's hugely acclaimed performances in Home, I'm Darling and Uncle Vanya.

Jeremy Sams' directing credits include The National Theatre's 2000 West End and Broadway revival of Noises Off, the West End musical Spend, Spend, Spend and the international tour of The Sound of Music. His translation of the award- winning French film and stage sensation What's in a Name? (Le Preìnom), is currently on tour across the UK and will be visiting the Theatre Royal in March.

All additional casting and further plans for the production to be announced.

The Good Life is produced by Fiery Angel.

BOOKING ONLINE: www.theatreroyal.org.uk





