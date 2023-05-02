THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

The third show in an internationally acclaimed series of myths from two masters of storytelling, Wright&Grainger, heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of May.

Following their multi-award winning tellings of Orpheus and Eurydice, Wright&Grainger call us to the crossroads where mythology meets real life. Performed as a 12-track album, The Gods The Gods The Gods is an exhilarating weave of big beats, heavy basslines, soaring melodies and heart-stopping spoken word. The 65-minute show weaves together several stories: two kids meet out dancing, they're set to fall hard; a woman is on a beach, alone at night, looking at the stars; a bloke is on a bridge, thinking about jumping, just before dark.

It's a show about what we continually look for outside of ourselves, and what we might find in those people who surround us.

Alexander Wright and Phil Grainger are long-time pals, fierce storytellers and acclaimed theatre makers. Since 2016, they have toured their retellings of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Bali as well as Off Broadway.

Alexander Wright is a writer and theatre maker. He was co-artistic director and founding member of Belt Up Theatre as well as artistic director of The Flanagan Collective. He is the director and adapter of The Great Gatsby, now the UK's longest running immersive production. His previous work includes Beulah, Babylon and Fable as well as adaptations of Sherlock Holmes, Dracula and A Christmas Carol.

Phil Grainger is a musician and performer. His solo music project Clive is fast gathering acclaim in the UK and Australia for its soul/pop melodies and storytelling lyrics. He also runs Gobbledigook Theatre, creating site-based adventures for families, including The Famous Five, Robin Hood, The Wind in the Willows and Alice in Wonderland. He is the sound designer for, and an original cast member of, The Great Gatsby.

The Gods The Gods The Gods can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Saturday 27 May. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com