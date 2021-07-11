THE FORMIDABLE LIZZIE BOONE Will Premiere at Manchester's 2021 Fringe Festival

Selina Helliwell's new play 'The Formidable Lizzie Boone' will be hitting the stage in September, bringing with it many of the themes and the dark humour that made Burnout so successful.

For those who'd prefer to watch theatre from the comfort of their own home - Selina's fun, 'coming of age' play 'Fruit Salad' will be available as part of the GM Fringe Digital Events programme for the whole of September!

Helliwell's 'Burnout' had two sellout runs in Manchester, as a short, fringe-style piece and as a full-length, two act play. It received outstanding audience feedback both times and won a 'Highly Commended' Northern Soul Award in the 'Theatre Production of the Year' category. It was also shortlisted in the 'Leading Live Event of the Year' category in the 'This Is MCR' Awards.

Now, as part of Manchester's 2021 Fringe Festival, Helliwell brings her first one-woman show 'The Formidable Lizzie Boone' to life.

Centred around a therapists' office, the play explores the intricacies of humanity through a woman who loves vodka with lemonade and a cat named Lionel.

Lizzie catapults us through her life; from the torment of school bullies to darker experiences and her own chaotic spirals; revealing everything that jammed together and eventually pushed her into her recent breakdown.

With lively voice-overs bringing to life an array of characters from soothing therapist Marie to wild child Debz, amongst others, this play is bursting with soul and humanity.

A burlesque dance scene also features, showing off the sensual and theatrical side of burlesque and highlighting 'the art of tease' to be a way of finding your own spark and celebrating your womanhood.

Trigger Warning! The play contains references to mental health/breakdowns and sexual assault.

Lizzie will be played by writer Selina Helliwell who will be working with emerging Northern Director Hannah Heaton, and many talented voice actors.

So join Lizzie Boone this September (Friday 24th at 7:30PM and Saturday 25th at 7PM or 8:30PM) for a night of drama, dark comedy (and maybe even a nipple tassel or two)!

Get your tickets here: https://manchester.ssboxoffice.com/events/the-formidable-lizzie-boone/

And get tickets for Online Play 'Fruit Salad here: https://manchester.ssboxoffice.com/events/fruit-salad/