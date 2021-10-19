THE FORMIDABLE LIZZIE BOONE Comes to the Hen & Chickens Stage in December

Selina Helliwell's newest play 'The Formidable Lizzie Boone' will be hitting the Hen & Chickens stage in London, after a successful run at the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival.

'The Formidable Lizzie Boone' will pull you into Lizzie's world for a night of drama, healing and dark humour.

Centred around a therapist's office, this one-woman show explores the intricacies of humanity through a woman who loves vodka with lemonade and a cat called Lionel.

Lizzie catapults us through her life; from the torment of school bullies to darker experiences and chaotic spirals; the pieces of her life that jammed together, eventually pushing her over the edge and into her recent breakdown.

With lively voice-overs bringing to life an array of characters from soothing therapist Marie to wild child Debz, amongst others, this play is bursting with soul and humanity.

A burlesque dance scene also features, showing off the sensual and theatrical side of burlesque and highlighting 'the art of tease' to be a way of finding your own spark and celebrating your womanhood.

Lizzie will be played by writer Selina Helliwell who has worked with emerging Northern Director Hannah Heaton, and many talented voice actors, to bring this piece together.

Trigger Warning: Contains references to mental health/breakdowns and sexual assault.

So join Lizzie Boone this December for a night of drama, dark comedy and maybe a nipple tassel or two...

Friday 3rd December 7:30PM and Saturday 4th December 7:30PM, Hen & Chickens, 109 St Paul's Road, London, N1 2NA (close to Highbury and Islington station).