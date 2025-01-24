THE BOWIE SHOW Announces Cast Of Singers, Dancers And Musicians

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bowie Show, which opens tonight at Golders Green Hippodrome, has announced its cast of singers, dancers and musicians for its West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre on Monday 10 February, and UK tour.

Greg Oliver (vocalist) is a singer/songwriter trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. Whilst working as an actor, he has also written and released music under various aliases across multiple genres.

Elliot Rose (vocalist) is a singer/songwriter and graduate from BIMM with a triple octave range. Originally a solo artist, he released his first album in 2018. He has also performed as a Freddie Mercury tribute artist across the country to critical acclaim.

Sian Crowe (vocalist) is a graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne. More recently, she has starred in City of Angels, 50 Shades! The Musical Parody as Anastasia Steel and Legally Blonde as Kate.

Sophie Quay (choreographer/dancer) is a choreographer, movement director and dancer from Sydney, Australia. She studied at KRS Dance and Ev & Bow Full Time Dance Training Centre. Sophie’s stage credits include choreographing for Ministry of Sound x Ballet Nights, Counterpoint, Insomnia, Sample Predator, Cinderella, Icarus, AITU, Tendency, Domus and First Light. She performed in the Saudi Games opening ceremony, has appeared in commercials for SONY Music, music videos for Jessica Spahr and Ebony Claire, been a part of R&D for shows and was the choreographer and lead in the short film Somnium.

Rebecca Cronin (dancer) is a second year Musical Theatre student at Falmouth University and is making her professional debut as a dancer in this show.

Elisha Roselynn (dancer) is making her professional debut after graduating from PPA last year! She performed in the original Bowie show, so has been a part of the The Bowie Show family for years. She is thrilled to be getting her 70’s funk on.

Yanki Yau (dancer) was born and raised in Hong Kong. Yanki is trained in a wide range of movement styles from contemporary dance to martial arts.

Emma Holt (dancer) is a graduate from Trinity Laban Conservatoire, Emma has performed in the West End musical Cabaret, The Brit Awards for Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris and in TV shows Bridgerton and The Witcher. She is also a stunt performer having recently stunt doubled for Emma Stone.

Macy Page (dancer) graduated from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. Her credits include the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Fame UK Reunion: 40th Anniversary, Jack & The Beanstalk and JD sports’ ‘Forward Forever’. Recently, she performed in the Tina the Rock Legend tour.

Jaden Wilkinson (dancer) graduated from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts having previously attended The BRIT School. He has performed for Mabel at the BRIT Awards, the Eurovision Opening Ceremony, Zara Larsson, the Boomtown Opening Ceremony and One Young World at the Royal Albert Hall. He has also worked on commercials such as Timberland.

Jordan Boury (dancer) is a French performer, choreographer and teacher. He has travelled the world and worked for Jean Paul Gaultier, Mugler, Sam Smith, Vogue on stage, TV, music videos, companies and more.

Prepare to take a journey into the mind of the original rock’n’roll alien…from his gender-bending alter-ego Ziggy Stardust in the 1970’s, through the dark and desolate years of Berlin, the pure joy of Let’s Dance to the genius of Blackstar, this show takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, sing and cry in equal measure.

With a cast of world-class musicians and dancers choreographed against dramatic landscapes and thought-provoking visuals, combining original twists with unique storytelling visions, the show pulls all the strands of David Bowie’s fragmented life together, treating audiences of all ages to a night of breathtaking, unexpected and ‘other worldly’ performances.

At the beating heart of this sensational new show is an exceptional live band performing arguably the most sonically accurate versions of David Bowie’s greatest records with one or two surprises mixed in for good measure. The music at the core of the show has garnered praise from illustrious Bowie alumni such as longest serving bandmate Mike Garson, iconic Bowie producer Ken Scott and the legendary Rick Wakeman who - few know - played piano on the recording of Bowie’s Life on Mars.

Exploring the fashion and musical treasure trove of a man who recorded the classic album Hunky Dory at only 23 years of age, this production respectfully curates his legacy and in so doing delivers a kick-ass rock n roll show.

THE BOWIE SHOW 2025 TOUR DATES

Friday 24 January

at 7.30pm

LONDON

Hippodrome Golders Green

North End Road,

London NW11 7RP

Monday 27 January

at 7.30pm

NOTTINGHAM

Nottingham Concert Hall

Tuesday 28 January

at 7.30pm

BUXTON

Buxton Opera House

Wednesday 29 January

at 7.30pm

GLASGOW

Glasgow Pavilion

Saturday 1 February

at 7.30pm

BATH

Bath Forum

Sunday 2 February

at 7.30pm

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth Pavilion

Monday 3 February

at 7,30pm

LEICESTER

De Montford Hall

Tuesday 4 February

at 7.30pm

NORTHAMPTON

Derngate

Monday 10 February

at 7.30pm

LONDON

Lyric Theatre

Shaftesbury Avenue

Tuesday 11 February

at 7.30pm

GUILDFORD

GLive

