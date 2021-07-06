THE BOOK OF DUST - LA BELLE SAUVAGE Will Be Performed at The Bridge Beginning in December

Dates are now confirmed for Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage at The Bridge. Directed by Nicholas Hytner in Bryony Lavery's new stage adaptation which takes place twelve years before Pullman's epic His Dark Materials trilogy, performances are from 2 December 2021 - 19 February 2022 with opening night on 14 December 2021. Priority booking opens today, with public booking opening at 10am on 7 July 2021.

Designs are by Bob Crowley with puppetry by Barnaby Dixon, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Arditti, video designs are by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein and music by Grant Olding. The associate directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins who is also movement director. Kate Waters is fight director. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future. And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others.

La Belle Sauvage was published in 2017 and was followed by The Secret Commonwealth in 2019. His Dark Materials, a ground-breaking production sixteen years ago directed by Hytner at The National Theatre, was also adapted for broadcast on BBC1 in 2019 with the second series in 2020. Philip Pullman was knighted in 2019 for his services to literature.

For the stage Bryony Lavery's work includes the internationally critically acclaimed Frozen as well as Stockholm, Kursk, Dirt and Beautiful Burnout. Last year her adaptation of David Walliams' The Midnight Gang was presented at Chichester Festival Theatre where her previous adaptations The Hundred and One Dalmatians and A Christmas Carol were also seen. The London premiere of her play, Last Easter, opens at the Orange Tree Theatre on 7 July 2021.

For the Bridge Theatre Nicholas Hytner has directed Young Marx, Julius Caesar, Allelujah!, Alys, Always, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Two Ladies, Beat the Devil, The Shrine, Bed Among the Lentils, A Christmas Carol and Bach & Sons. Previously he was Director of The National Theatre from 2003 to 2015.

BACH & SONS continues its run at The Bridge until 11 September 2021. Joining Simon Russell Beale, who plays Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere of Nina Raine's play, are Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the associate director is James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.

WHITE NOISE by Suzan-Lori Parks will have its European premiere at the Bridge Theatre in a new production directed by Polly Findlay. Performances are from 5 October - 13 November 2021 with opening night on 12 October 2021. Set designs are by Lizzie Clachan with costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh and sound by Donato Wharton. Casting for White Noise will be announced at a later date.

Box Office: 0333 320 0051 or boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Website: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk