TERRIFYING WOMEN to be Presented at the Golden Goose Theatre

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Sampira & Abi Zakarian present: Terrifying Women, an unforgettable night of horror and suspense.

Featuring a series of short, original works performed by an electric ensemble of actors, Terrifying Women is an introduction to the often-overlooked genre of horror in theatre. From ghostly tales to vengeful monsters, ancient horrors to modern day villains, these six short plays will spook, scare, shock and stimulate you.

Running from Oct 28th - 30th at The Golden Goose Theatre and available to stream online for a limited time, Terrifying Women is guaranteed to freak you out.

Sharing a love of all things horror, friends Morgan, Sampira and Abi noticed there was virtually no horror staged in theatre. Horror is often wrongly regarded as a less complex genre, looked down on as low-brow and ignored by theatres as worthy of commissioning or programming, so the three of them resolved to create a night that showcased their horror-based work and demonstrated how this most maligned of genres is deserving of more attention on stage.

Intended as a basis for the formation of their theatre company of the same name, Terrifying Women hopes to spook, scare, shock and stimulate theatre audiences into giving horror space on stage.

Close Your Eyes by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (originally commissioned by Headlong)

She needs to tell you her story, to get it out, because something has been knocking on her walls for years now and it feels like it might be getting louder. If only she could work out why.

The Passenger by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (originally commissioned and produced by Shakespeare's Globe)

A piece unread until now, recounts the experience of the author's childhood terrors. A shadowy figure who follows. Has it followed us here? How will she escape him?

Easy Breezy by Sampira

Dita likes the finer things in life. She completely accepts her own complexities and her desire for a unique life. As she unwinds after another hard day of trying to be normal, she lets us all know exactly what she's about. Maybe you'll like it, maybe you won't. Frankly, she doesn't care.

United Satans by Sampira

God is hiding. Satan has run amok on Earth. After waiting for millennia and manipulating the human conditions of greed, pride and rage, Satan has accomplished the first stages of the wrecking of humanity. But to misread her intentions would be foolish. After the devastation of 9/11, the invasion of Afghanistan, and everything in between, Satan arrives at the United Nations to explain herself.

The Final Girl by Abi Zakarian

When a big name producer insists on Zoey auditioning for him in his hotel suite late one night, she realises that this could be the role of a lifetime...

In homage to all the famous Final Girls throughout horror film history, The Final Girl harnesses the legacy of the #metoo movement to tackle the systemic abuse of women in the arts and serve up a brutal slice of the ultimate revenge.

I Am Karyan Ophidian by Abi Zakarian (originally commissioned and produced by Shakespeare's Globe)

Karyan wants to tell you her story. It's just a little tale to share on a dark night; a bit of fun, nothing to be frightened of...

Drawing on Armenian folkloric traditions and the horrific events at the start of the 20th century I Am Karyan Ophidian combines ancient legends with modern day horrors to explore how inherited trauma can shape our past, present and future.

Credits:

Writers: Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Sampira and Abi Zakarian

Directors: Isabel Marr, Sampira and Abi Zakarian

Performers: Jessie Bedrossian, Lilly Driscoll, Evelyn Miller, Farida Pashi, Peyvand Sadeghian and Princess Webb

Stage Manager: Roni Neale

Producer: Amanda Castro

Information

Golden Goose Theatre, 146 Camberwell New Rd, Vassal, London SE5 0RR

28 - 30 October, 7.30pm

Matinee 30 October, 2.30pm

£12, £6 concessions

Suitable for ages 15+

Terrifying Women will be available to stream online - full details to be announced.