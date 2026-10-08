TANGO AFTER DARK to bring World Tango Champions to Sadler's Wells

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Germán Cornejo's Tango After Dark will visit Sadler's Wells Theatre from Thursday 5 – Monday 9 November 2026. Returning to London by demand, the internationally acclaimed Tango After Dark will bring tango to the stage.

Nicolás Schell and Nair Schinca, who perform in Tango After Dark, were crowned World Tango Champions at the 2026 World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires this summer. They join previous World Tango Champions in a company that features 10 incredible dancers delivering a breathtaking display of strength, elegance and emotion. The dancers are accompanied by the electrifying sounds of a live orchestra, featuring five musicians and two singers, performing music inspired by the legendary composer Astor Piazzolla.

Whether you're a lifelong devotee or discovering tango for the first time, Tango After Dark promises to set your heart racing and your soul on fire. Feel the heat and witness the true essence of Argentine tango at its very best.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 15 Hrs 56 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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