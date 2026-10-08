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TANGO AFTER DARK to bring World Tango Champions to Sadler's Wells

The production features dancers accompanied by a live orchestra of five musicians and two singers.

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TANGO AFTER DARK to bring World Tango Champions to Sadler's Wells

Germán Cornejo's Tango After Dark will visit Sadler's Wells Theatre from Thursday 5 – Monday 9 November 2026. Returning to London by demand, the internationally acclaimed Tango After Dark will bring tango to the stage.

Nicolás Schell and Nair Schinca, who perform in Tango After Dark, were crowned World Tango Champions at the 2026 World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires this summer. They join previous World Tango Champions in a company that features 10 incredible dancers delivering a breathtaking display of strength, elegance and emotion. The dancers are accompanied by the electrifying sounds of a live orchestra, featuring five musicians and two singers, performing music inspired by the legendary composer Astor Piazzolla.

Whether you're a lifelong devotee or discovering tango for the first time, Tango After Dark promises to set your heart racing and your soul on fire. Feel the heat and witness the true essence of Argentine tango at its very best.

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